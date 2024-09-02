Where to watch Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova live for free in the USA: 2024 US Open

Iga Swiatek face Liudmila Samsonova in the fourth round of the 2024 US Open. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

Iga Swiatek take on Liudmila Samsonova in the fourth round of the 2024 US Open, a matchup that promises plenty of excitement for tennis fans. Make sure you don’t miss a beat, with essential details like the match date, start time, and live streaming options all easily accessible in the USA to keep you connected to every intense moment of this clash.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is closing in on a spot in the quarterfinals at the year’s final Grand Slam. The Polish player, top favorite to win the tournament, has been in dominant form, not only remaining unbeaten in sets but barely dropping games along the way. Swiatek showcased her prowess in her last match, dispatching Pavlyuchenkova with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Next up for Swiatek is another Russian, Liudmila Sansonova, who has also been in impressive form. Sansonova was particularly convincing in her third-round match, where she cruised past Krueger 6-1. While the challenge ahead is formidable, Sansonova will be looking to rise to the occasion against the tournament’s top seed.

When will the Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova match be played?

Iga Swiatek face off against Liudmila Samsonova in the fourth round of the 2024 US Open this Monday, September 2nd, with the match set to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova in the USA

Catch the thrilling showdown between Iga Swiatek and Liudmila Samsonova in the 2024 US Open live on Fubo (free trial). Tune in to ABC and ESPN, and stream on Sling TV for full coverage.

