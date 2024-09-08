Where to watch Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz live for free in the USA: 2024 US Open

Trending topics:
Jannik Sinner faces Taylor Fritz in the 2024 US Open final. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

Jannik Sinner (left) and Taylor Fritz (right)
By Leonardo Herrera

Jannik Sinner is set to take on Taylor Fritz in the 2024 US Open final, a highly anticipated matchup that promises plenty of excitement. For fans in the U.S., all the key details, including the match date, start time, and live streaming options, are available, ensuring you can stay tuned and catch every moment of this must-see showdown.

With early exits from Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner emerged as the top contender for the title. True to form, Sinner powered his way to the final, delivering impressive performances throughout the tournament. His standout moment came in the semifinals, where he secured a commanding straight-sets victory over Jack Draper, further solidifying his status as a rising star in men’s tennis.

However, the Italian’s quest for the title won’t come without its challenges. In the final, Sinner will face Taylor Fritz, who will have the backing of the home crowd. Fritz, the lone American left in the tournament, carries the hopes of keeping the title on U.S. soil after Jessica Pegula‘s loss in the women’s final. While Sinner enters as the favorite, Fritz has already proven to be a formidable competitor, and the final promises to be a hard-fought battle.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz match be played?

Jannik Sinner will take on Taylor Fritz in the 2024 US Open final this Sunday, September 8th, with the match scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM (ET).

Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM
CT: 1:00 PM
MT: 12:00 PM
PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz in the USA

Don’t miss the electrifying 2024 US Open clash between Jannik Sinner face Taylor Fritz, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). For comprehensive coverage, tune in to ABC and ESPN, or stream the action on Sling TV.

