Novak Djokovic will face Casper Ruud in what will be the 2024 Monte Carlo Master 1000 semifinal. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Novak Djokovic will strive for another final berth as he takes on the tough Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the 2024 Monte Carlo Masters 1000. For fans eagerly awaiting every moment of this crucial match, we’ll furnish vital information, including the exact date, start time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

After a disappointing Indian Wells and his absence in Miami, Novak Djokovic appears to have returned to peak form. The Serbian has won all three matches so far in the tournament without dropping a set, showcasing superiority over his opponents. However, his biggest challenge awaits him now.

His opponent will be Casper Ruud, who has also demonstrated an impressive level throughout the tournament. Although he faced some difficulties in his quarterfinal match against Ugo Humbert, the Norwegian is a proven player. Despite being the underdog in these semifinals, he could certainly surprise Djokovic, making this a highly intriguing matchup.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud match be played?

The semifinal match of the 2024 Monte Carlo Masters 1000 between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will take place this Saturday, April 13 at 9:30 AM (ET).

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 AM

CT: 8:30 AM

MT: 7:30 AM

PT: 6:30 AM

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the 2024 Monte Carlo Master 1000 semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud through Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.