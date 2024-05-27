Novak Djokovic will face Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the 2024 French Open first round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Novak Djokovic is set to take on Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round of the 2024 French Open. For fans eagerly awaiting every moment of this pivotal match, here are all the essential details, including the precise date, start time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

The debut of one of the top contenders for the title is underway: none other than the world number 1, Novak Djokovic, in the first round of the second Grand Slam of the year. The Serbian didn’t perform well at the Italian Open, the most significant tournament before Roland Garros, where he was surprised by the Chilean Alejandro Tabilo.

However, this is a new chapter, and Djokovic is prepared to fight, as always, in this important tournament. His opponent will be the local player Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who entered the main draw as a Wild Card and aims to surprise the Serbian.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert match be played?

The first round match of the 2024 French Open between Novak Djokovic and Pierre-Hugues Herbert will take place this Tuesday, May 28 at 2:15 PM (ET).

Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Novak Djokovic vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:15 PM

CT: 1:15 PM

MT: 12:15 PM

PT: 11:15 AM

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the first round of the 2024 French Open between Novak Djokovic and Pierre-Hugues Herbert can be watched on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.