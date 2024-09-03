Trending topics:
US Open

Where to watch Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev live for free in the USA: 2024 US Open

Taylor Fritz faces Alexander Zverev in the 2024 US Open quarterfinals. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

Alexander Zverev of Germany
Alexander Zverev of Germany

By Leonardo Herrera

Taylor Fritz is set to take on Alexander Zverev in the 2024 US Open quarterfinals, a showdown fans won’t want to miss. Key details like the match date, start time, and live streaming options in the USA are all available, ensuring you don’t miss a single moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The 2024 U.S. Open quarterfinals promise an intriguing matchup as Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz go head-to-head. Both players were strong contenders for the semifinals, but only one will advance. Zverev, the clear favorite, has had a challenging journey, with several matches extending to four sets, yet he’s displayed his characteristic resilience.

On the other side, Fritz, one of the remaining Americans in the tournament, is set to challenge the formidable German. Despite being the underdog, Fritz has showcased impressive form throughout the competition and is determined to find his best game to upset Zverev and keep the home crowd hopeful.

When will the Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev match be played?

Taylor Fritz will face Alexander Zverev in the 2024 US Open quarterfinal this Tuesday, September 3rd, with the match set to kick off at 1:15 PM (ET).

Taylor Fritz of USA

Taylor Fritz of USA – IMAGO / MediaPunch

Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:15 PM
CT: 12:15 PM
MT: 11:15 AM
PT: 10:15 AM

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev in the USA

Catch the thrilling showdown between Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev in the 2024 US Open live on Fubo (free trial). Tune in to ABC and ESPN, and stream on Sling TV for full coverage.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

