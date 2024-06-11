United States will face India in a group A game of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Where to watch United States vs India live for free in the USA: 2024 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup

The United States will take on India in a Group A match at the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup. Fans eagerly anticipating this exciting clash can find all the essential details here, including the exact date, start time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

[Watch United States vs India live for free in the USA on Fubo]

It is one of the most anticipated duels of the tournament in Group A. On one side will be the locals, the United States, who aim to leverage their home advantage. The Americans have had a strong start to the tournament and are now ready to take on their toughest challenge yet.

With victories against Canada and Pakistan, they now face their most complex duel. Their opponents will be none other than India, one of the main contenders for the title, who also started with two victories as expected. This will be a great game with nothing less than the leadership of the group at stake.

When will the United States vs India match be played?

The United States vs India for this 2024 ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup is scheduled for this Wednesday, June 11, at 10:30 AM (ET).

Logo of International Cricket Council – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

United States vs India: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 AM

CT: 9:30 AM

MT: 8:30 AM

PT: 7:30 AM

How to watch United States vs India in the USA

In the USA, the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup game between United States and India can be seen through Fubo (free trial). Other options: Willow TV.