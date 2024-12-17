NFL News: Eagles' Jalen Hurts sends special message to Tom Brady after win vs Steelers

Philadelphia Eagles soundly defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season and quarterback Jalen Hurts was named best the player of the game’s by commentator Tom Brady, who is now a featured star on league broadcasts.

Hurts’ performance was crucial, as he threw for two touchdowns and completed 25 passes for 290 yards to earn the 11th straight win over the Steelers at the Eagles’ home. It mattered little that Brady’s relationship with the Philadelphia faithful is not the best, as the New England Patriots legend rewarded the star of the NFC East-leading franchise, who in turn sent a special message to the GOAT.

“You beat me a couple of times and now you’re giving me trophies, that’s how it’s done now, right? You know what it’s like to play the quarterback position, it’s all about getting into a rhythm,” Hurts told Brady in a conversation with The Mirror after being honored by the Patriots legend after win over Pittsburgh.

“I don’t think we’ve found a good rhythm this year, but we have in the last couple of weeks. Good teams can win in different ways, and I think we’re showing that this year,” Hurts said of the Eagles’ momentum this season.

Tom Brady, seven-time Super Bowl champion

Why was the Eagles’ win over the Steelers so important?

With the win over the Steelers, Philadelphia clinched a Wild Card berth, meaning Hurts’ Eagles will be in the postseason. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s team is 12-2 and riding a 10-game winning streak, the longest in the NFC at the moment this season.

Hurts also sent a special message to Russell Wilson of the Steelers

“He’s paved the way for a ton of guys, including myself. I loved him and still love him and watch him do many things people said he couldn’t. Tons of respect for him. Definitely cool beating him,” Hurts declared about Wilson after the Eagles’ win over the Steelers.