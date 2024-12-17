The tough loss at the hands of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills was undoubtedly an unexpected blow for the Detroit Lions. Dan Campbell knows it’s not a valid excuse, but the number of significant injuries sustained in this stretch of the NFL season could prove to be a determining factor for what’s to come.

After the game, where Jared Goff‘s-led team lost narrowly at Ford Field, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke with the press and made it clear that no one will show compassion for his team despite the numerous injuries affecting them at this point in the season.

“I don’t think you get caught up in it. Most of the time, you’re so focused on getting yourself prepared for the game and your unit prepared for the game that that’s where your focus has got to be,” Campbell said.

“We acknowledge the fact that we’ve lost players, we’ve lost really good players, but nobody cares. Nobody cares, and nobody is gonna give us a pass or put an asterisk next to your record,“ he also stated.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on during the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

The Lions will have a chance to redeem themselves soon, as they will travel to the Windy City on Sunday, December 22, to face Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. A victory is crucial to stay in the NFC North race.

Latest injuries impacting the Detroit Lions

The final stretch of the season for the Lions is undoubtedly proving to be a steep uphill battle. Not only due to the recent dip in performance, but also because it has been confirmed that Dan Campbell will lose key players due to season-ending injuries.

As for the offense, the team’s star RB, David Montgomery, suffered a torn MCL during the game against the Bills, and it is highly likely that he will miss the remainder of the season.

As reported by Ian Rapoport through his X (formerly Twitter) account: “Lions RB David Montgomery suffered a torn MCL in the team’s loss to the Bills and could be out for the season, including the playoffs, sources say. He’s having more tests to figure out the severity and next steps. Montgomery somehow finished the game.”

Joining him are two key defensive players: Khalil Dorsey and Alim McNeill. Dorsey suffered a torn ACL, while the defensive back sustained a leg fracture, sidelining both players for the remainder of the season.

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey 30 is checked for injury during the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Campbell spoke about the opportunities for players on the field

Injuries throughout the season for a professional football team can undoubtedly be seen as a setback or, on the other hand, viewed as an opportunity for other players to showcase their talent on the field. At least, that’s how Campbell chooses to see it.

“What (it) means is some guys are gonna have an unbelievable opportunity. Because of what has happened, that means now, you’re a guy that’s on the vet squad or you’re a young player or someone that’s been dying for an opportunity, you’re about to get it. That’s a pretty cool thing, that’s a pretty inspiring thing,” said Campbell.

“What are you gonna do with it? It’s up to us to give them a plan to where they can succeed. And, I’ve said it before, we play with three units here. We’ll do what we have to do to win a game, and that’s all that matters. That’s all that matters. That’s all that matters from here on out. You’ve just got to have one more point than the opponent, period.”

Not giving up in the final stretch

Dan Campbell knows that the loss to the Bills could have been a tough blow at the worst possible time, but he chooses to look ahead and focus on the final three games his team must face in the regular season.

“I think for us, man, what do you want to do about it? That’s how I view it. This is not the time to freak out and panic and start acting like things are worse than they are,” Campbell said.

“We lost a game, we didn’t play well. And, you know what, why don’t we go back to work and clean up those things that we talked about that hurt us yesterday in that game? You know what? We do that, then we’re gonna have a chance to win the next one,” the HC concluded.