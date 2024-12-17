David Ortiz, the iconic slugger of the Boston Red Sox, is no stranger to fueling the fierce rivalry with the New York Yankees in MLB. This time, Big Papi has once again delivered, creating a stir among Boston fans over Juan Soto‘s decision to join the New York Mets.

Before Soto signed with the Mets, Ortiz had made an effort to convince the young star to come to Boston. The Dominican legend promised Soto that he would find a family-like atmosphere and unwavering support in Boston. “We wanted him in Boston,” Ortiz said during an appearance on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast. “Unfortunately, it didn’t work out.”

Ultimately, the New York Mets’ offer, combined with their enticing contract, proved too tempting for the young prodigy. However, when Soto announced his signing with the Mets, social media exploded with reactions. Yet it was Ortiz’s comment that truly stole the spotlight and captured everyone’s attention.

What Did Ortiz Say About Soto and the Yankees?

In an Instagram post from Juan Soto, Ortiz left a simple but pointed comment: “The……. Yankees lose” followed by a few laughing emojis.

This comment not only reflects Ortiz’s amusement at Soto’s decision but also serves as a direct jab at Yankees fans. The rivalry between Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees is one of the most heated in all of sports, and Ortiz has always reveled in stoking the flames of this animosity.

A Failed Attempt, But a Moral Victory for Ortiz

While David Ortiz did not succeed in bringing Soto to Boston, he expressed his happiness for Soto’s new opportunity and wished him the best in his future with the Mets. “It’s great,” Ortiz said of Soto’s deal. “It’s well deserved, what he got, and we’re gonna continue cheering for him. He’s a great kid. You guys are gonna enjoy Soto for a while here.”