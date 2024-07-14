Team USA continue their preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with a highly anticipated clash against Australia. Don't miss the Dream Team as they face off in a thrilling showdown against the Aussies.

The stage is set for an electrifying clash as the United Statestake on Australia in the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase. Don’t miss any of the action—get all the crucial details on the date, venue, tip-off time, and how to watch the game live.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are gearing up to lead Team USA to another gold medal, potentially marking their final Olympic Games as active players. In preparation, they will face a formidable opponent in the USA Basketball Showcase: Australia. This matchup serves as a crucial tune-up for the American squad, looking to solidify their dominance before heading to Paris.

For the Australians, this game holds significant weight as they measure up against the tournament favorites. With a challenging group stage ahead featuring Greece, Canada, and Spain, the Aussies are banking on strong preparation to advance to the next round. A competitive showing against Team USA could provide the confidence boost needed to navigate their Olympic journey.

When will the USA vs Australia match be played?

The USA are set to clash with Australia in the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase this Monday, July 15, with tip-off slated for 10:00 AM (ET).

Josh Giddey of Australia – IMAGO / AAP

USA vs Australia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch USA vs Australia in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 USA Basketball Showcase as Team USA faces off against Australia, streaming live nationwide on Fubo (free trial) and also available on FS1 for more viewing options. Don’t miss a minute of the action!