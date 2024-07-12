A promising young basketball player is making the most of his opportunity on Team USA ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. After the experience gained at the FIBA World Cup 2023, where they came close to the bronze medal.
This star isAnthony Edwards, a player with talent and experience that make him a key player for Team USA, and his goal is clear: to win a medal and continue learning from basketball legends.
Edwards is looking to build chemistry with his teammates, including Tyrese Haliburton, with whom he played last year. “We have a common goal in mind: not to fall short this year,” Edwards says. “We may be in this in a few years. He is my brother.”
Anthony Edwards admits to LeBron James that he felt nervous
Despite his confidence during the 2023-24 season, Anthony Edwards admits to feeling nervous ahead of his Olympic debut. “I was really nervous, I’m not going to lie,” Edwards confessed. “My first time at the Olympics, it definitely made me nervous.”
LeBron James, who has participated in two Olympic Games, offered words of encouragement to Edwards. James’ experience has been invaluable to the young shooting guard, who hopes to follow in his footsteps and earn a medal before his career ends.
Despite the nerves, Edwards has made a big impact with the Timberwolves. In the 2023-24 season, he averaged 25.9 points, 5.1 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, leading the team to the Western Conference Finals.
