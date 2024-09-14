Trending topics:
NCAA Football

Where to watch UTSA vs Texas live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

UTSA face Texas for the Week 3 of the 2024 college football season. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to catch all the live action from this exciting matchup.

Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireQuinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns

By Leonardo Herrera

UTSA will face off against Texas in Week 3 of the 2024 college football season, with anticipation building for this exciting in-state showdown. Fans are eager for key updates on the game, including the official date, kickoff time, and streaming options, as they gear up to catch every moment of the action.

[Watch UTSA vs Texas online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Texas Longhorns are riding high after a 31-12 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, improving to 2-0 and solidifying their position in second place. Now, they’re eyeing a third straight win. With momentum on their side, the Longhorns aim to keep their perfect record intact as they look to establish themselves as serious contenders.

Meanwhile, the UTSA Roadrunners enter the matchup as heavy underdogs, facing a daunting 35.5-point spread and a game total of 55.5. After a 49-10 blowout loss to the Texas State Bobcats, the Roadrunners are desperate for a turnaround. They’ll be hoping to bounce back and prove they can compete at a higher level against the in-form Longhorns.

Advertisement

When will the UTSA vs Texas match be played?

UTSA will take on Texas this Saturday, September 14th, in a highly anticipated Week 3 matchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

UTSA’s Willie McCoy – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

UTSA’s Willie McCoy – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

UTSA vs Texas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM
CT: 6:00 PM
MT: 5:00 PM
PT: 4:00 PM

NCAAF News: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe receives big provocation from Wisconsin opponent

see also

NCAAF News: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe receives big provocation from Wisconsin opponent

How to watch UTSA vs Texas in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between UTSA and Texas live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase sends clear message to Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and other teams
NFL

NFL News: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase sends clear message to Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and other teams

NBA News: Mavs star Kyrie Irving surprisingly reacts to Celtics' Jayson Tatum's Finals prediction
NBA

NBA News: Mavs star Kyrie Irving surprisingly reacts to Celtics' Jayson Tatum's Finals prediction

NBA Rumors: Warriors owner aims to bring a Milwaukee Bucks star together with Stephen Curry
NBA

NBA Rumors: Warriors owner aims to bring a Milwaukee Bucks star together with Stephen Curry

NBA News: LeBron James' former Lakers teammate defends Rudy Gobert after Shaq's comments
NBA

NBA News: LeBron James' former Lakers teammate defends Rudy Gobert after Shaq's comments

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo