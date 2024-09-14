Where to watch UTSA vs Texas live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

UTSA face Texas for the Week 3 of the 2024 college football season. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to catch all the live action from this exciting matchup.

UTSA will face off against Texas in Week 3 of the 2024 college football season, with anticipation building for this exciting in-state showdown. Fans are eager for key updates on the game, including the official date, kickoff time, and streaming options, as they gear up to catch every moment of the action.

Watch UTSA vs Texas online for FREE in the US on Fubo

The Texas Longhorns are riding high after a 31-12 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, improving to 2-0 and solidifying their position in second place. Now, they’re eyeing a third straight win. With momentum on their side, the Longhorns aim to keep their perfect record intact as they look to establish themselves as serious contenders.

Meanwhile, the UTSA Roadrunners enter the matchup as heavy underdogs, facing a daunting 35.5-point spread and a game total of 55.5. After a 49-10 blowout loss to the Texas State Bobcats, the Roadrunners are desperate for a turnaround. They’ll be hoping to bounce back and prove they can compete at a higher level against the in-form Longhorns.

When will the UTSA vs Texas match be played?

UTSA will take on Texas this Saturday, September 14th, in a highly anticipated Week 3 matchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

UTSA’s Willie McCoy – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

UTSA vs Texas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch UTSA vs Texas in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between UTSA and Texas live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.