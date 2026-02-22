Who sang the opera at the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony?

The 2026 Winter Olympics closed not only with fireworks and flags, but with a soaring operatic moment inside Verona’s ancient arena. As the flame prepared to fade, some powerful voice rose above the ceremony’s final act.

Italy’s rich operatic tradition took center stage in a tribute woven into the farewell program. The performance blended grandeur with intimacy, echoing centuries of music history in a single, carefully staged segment.

Amid dancers, orchestration and symbolism, one singer carried the emotional weight of the tribute. The question lingering after the applause was simple: who was the voice that brought opera to the Olympic finale?

Songs and artists from the opera at the closing ceremony

At the “Beauty in Action” closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, Italian opera was woven into the evening’s artistic tapestry — a deliberate nod to the rich tradition of lyric performance hosted annually in the ancient Arena di Verona, itself famous for grand open-air opera productions.

Leading the operatic segment were performers rooted in traditional repertoire: Vincenzo Costanzo took on the role of Alfredo, while Carolina López Moreno appeared as Violetta — both roles that originate from Giuseppe Verdi’s beloved La Traviata.

Vincenzo Costanzo performs during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Their inclusion paid homage to Italy’s enduring opera legacy, giving an emotional and theatrical arc to the ceremony’s opening artistic movements. While the event’s program also stretched into ballet, dance and modern music, these operatic moments anchored the cultural narrative.

Their performances weren’t isolated vocals but part of a larger, cohesive segment in which solemnity met celebration. Against the backdrop of stone arches and under Verona’s night sky, their voices carried through the amphitheater as part of a broader tribute to Italian artistry.