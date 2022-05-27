On Sunday, May 29, two emblematic Nascar and IndyCar races will take place, the Coca-Cola 600 and the Indy 500, and that is no coincidence. But then why do both coincide on that date? Here we tell you the reason.

The Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 will take place this Sunday, May 29. It is surprising how two of the most emblematic races of the Nascar and the IndyCar Series take place on the exact same day. This coincidence is not exactly “coincidental”: there is a reason why this happens, and here we tell you why.

The most important and historic Nascar race is the Daytona 500, which is the one that starts the season. Even drivers from other categories want to participate in the event just for the prestige of winning at Daytona Beach. However, the Coca-Cola 600 (originally World 600) is arguably the second in importance and the longest of the season.

The Indy 500 is one of the biggest and well-known races in the world of motorsports. It is an event of immense importance and, as with the Daytona 500, many drivers from other competitions sign up to run this iconic race because of the prestige that winning it means. Without a doubt it is the most transcendental event of the IndyCar Series.

Why are these two races run on the same day?

That these two traditional races of the IndyCar Series and the Nascar take place on the same day, as mentioned before, is not a coincidence. The reason for this is related to a very important day for Americans: May 30, the Memorial Day (which honors those who died serving the United States). The schedule for both competitions is set up so that these two races take place on Memorial Day weekend.

For this reason, on this weekend, motorsport fans can enjoy a unique weekend, and even more so in 2022, since the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix will also take place on May 29, and the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. And if you don't want to miss anything, you can watch the IndyCar Series, Nascar, Formula 1 and MotoGP in the United States through FuboTV (free trial) and the IndyCar also through Peacock.

