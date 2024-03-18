The Indian Wells Masters 1000 recently concluded, crowning Carlos Alcaraz as its new champion. Hot on its heels, another prestigious tournament is set to commence on American soil—the 2024 Miami Open. Like Indian Wells, the Florida courts are expected to host the crème de la crème of the tennis world.

However, the tournament will notably miss the presence of the world number 1, Novak Djokovic, whose absence is keenly felt by fans. Many were disappointed to see him exit early from Indian Wells and are now surprised to find him missing the action in Miami. Nonetheless, Djokovic has substantial reasons for his decision.

It’s important to remember that “Nole”, despite seeming ageless, is approaching his 37th birthday. After a career as illustrious and demanding as his, the physical toll is inevitable, even for a consummate professional like Djokovic. Coupled with personal matters, these are the reasons behind his absence from the Miami Open.

What did Novak Djokovic say about his absence in Miami?

Novak Djokovic, regarded by many experts as the greatest tennis player of all time, took to his social media to share the reasons behind his decision not to participate: “At this stage of my career, I’m balancing my private and professional schedule.”

While he didn’t explicitly state it, managing his physical condition is also likely a significant factor in this decision—a development that tennis enthusiasts worldwide will surely miss. “I’m sorry that I won’t experience some of the best and most passionate fans in the world,” the Serbian concluded.