The Monte Carlo Masters 1000 will not feature the presence of one of the great stars of world tennis, the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz. Here, we'll outline the reasons for his absence.

Unfortunately, fans of tennis will be disappointed to learn that one of the brightest stars of world tennis, Carlos Alcaraz, will be absent from the Monte Carlo Masters 1000. His absence has sparked curiosity and concern among tennis enthusiasts worldwide. Delving into the reasons behind his unexpected non-participation.

In the journey of a tennis player, encounters akin to the one experienced by Alcaraz are not uncommon. The calendar brims with prestigious tournaments, leaving scant respite between each. Hence, it’s unsurprising that even a youthful and seasoned player can succumb to wear and tear.

Such is the case with Carlo Alcaraz, whose absence from the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 undoubtedly leaves a palpable void for spectators and tennis enthusiasts alike. The Spaniard’s withdrawal stems from a right shoulder injury, a revelation he candidly shared on social media platforms.

Carlos Alcaraz joins Rafael Nadal

Another of the players who will be absent, in his case it was known for several days, is Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard also confirmed his absence in the Master 1000 tournament that begins the 2024 clay season. Two hard blows for tennis fans.

“Hello everyone! These are difficult times for me sportingly speaking. Unfortunately, I inform you that I am not going to play in Monte Carlo. My body simply won’t let me,” the 37-year-old player said in his X account. The hope of all the fans now is that both arrive in condition at Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the season.