Shaun White is one of the big names of the U.S national team for the Winter Olympics in China. He is still in good shape to say that he is one of the favorites to win gold in the winter games.

Shaun Roger White is one of the most recognized snowboarders in the world of winter sports thanks to his extensive experience in the Winter Olympics and X-Games. Shaun is a champion with multiple gold medals and endless personal records. White is dominant in the Superpipe, Slopestyle and Halfpipe events.

Before starting his career as a snowboarder Shaun White first used a skateboard with which he took his first steps as an extreme athlete. One of the first to recognize Shaun White's talent was Tony Hawk when White was only 9 years old.

White already knew how to ski at the age of six and by then he decided to take the leap and become a snowboarder just like his older brother once did. It was obvious that White was much better on a snowboard than on a skateboard.

How many Winter Olympics has Shaun White participated in?

Shaun White has competed in five Winter Olympics games, counting his most recent appearance at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China. Prior to 2022, White was present at the 2018 Pyeongchan Winter Olympics at the Halfpipe event.

How many medals has Shaun White won at the Winter Olympic games?

After participating in 5 Winter Olympics, Shaun White has won only three gold medals, the first medal was in 2006 at Torino, his second gold medal in 2010 at Vancouver and the most recent was during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic games in 2018.

Has Shaun White participated in the X Games?

Yes, White has a big collection of medals at the Winter X Games, a total of 13 gold medals, 3 silver medals and 2 bronze medals. His last participation in the Winter X Games was in 2013.

