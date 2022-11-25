Minnesota visit Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to find out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

In a West Division matchup from the Big Ten, Wisconsin and Minnesota face off in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Last week, Wisconsin survived a major upset by beating Nebraska 15-14 in a thriller. Now, the Badgers sit with a 6-5 record and will try to avoid a .500 season. Wisconsin are a 3-point favorite and lead the all-time series 62-61-8. They'll try to finish the season at least in the Top-3 of the West Division.

Minnesota have a 7-4 record and come from a crushing 13-10 loss to Iowa which ended their hopes of reaching the Big Ten Championship Game. RB Mohamed Ibrahim has been sensational with 1524 yards and 19 touchdowns. He could break the school's records for most yards (single season and also career). Last year, the Golden Gophers beat Wisconsin 23-13. As it has happened throughout this rivalry, the winning team get Paul Bunyan's Axe as trophy.

Wisconsin vs Minnesota: Date

The Wisconsin Badgers host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 26 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin vs Minnesota: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Wisconsin vs Minnesota in the US

Wisconsin and Minnesota will clash in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. This Big Ten's matchup will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ESPN.