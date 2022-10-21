The Wisconsin Badgers meet Purdue in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

In a very intriguing matchup, Wisconsin will clash with Purdue as part of Week 8 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Wisconsin are having a disappointing season with a 3-4 record. After almost eight years, head coach Paul Chryst was fired in the first days of October and the interim Jim Leonhard is fighting through adversity. Last week, they suffered a heartbreaking 34-28 loss against Michigan State. Nevertheless, the Badgers are on an amazing 15-game winning streak vs Purdue and haven't lost with them since 2003. Wisconsin lead the all-time series 51-29-8.

Purdue are on a four-game winning streak and have not achieved five consecutive victories since 2007. Furthermore, they are just a game behind Illinois in the fight for the Big Ten's West Division and could be bowl eligible. Even after this impressive season and a 5-2 record, the Boilermakers are a 2.5-point underdog on the road.

Wisconsin vs Purdue: Date

The Wisconsin Badgers will host the Purdue Boilermakers in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 22 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Wisconsin vs Purdue: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Wisconsin vs Purdue in the US

The game between Wisconsin and the Purdue Boilermakers in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss it in the United States is ESPN.