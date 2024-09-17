WNBA legend makes something clear about Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark's standout performance with the Indiana Fever is catching the attention of both fans and analysts alike. In this instance, a WNBA legend has shared her perspective on the matter.

Caitlin Clark‘s emergence in the WNBA continues to spark discussions about her talent and performance in every game. The impact has been so significant that a sports legend and current analyst has shared her thoughts on the former Iowa star.

The player in question, now an ESPN analyst, is none other than Rebecca Lobo. In comments to journalist Dana Hunsinger Benbow, Lobo highlighted the ways in which opponents are defending the Indiana Fever star.

“I don’t buy into the narrative that there’s jealousy by other players in the league,” Rebecca Lobo stated. “But I’ve never seen a rookie defended the way she’s defended.” Lobo also stated that ‘they are playing her differently, being more aggressive because Clark plays a game the league has never seen before.’

Teams have radically changed their approach to defending the Indiana Fever since Caitlin Clark’s arrival in the league. Defenses are much more aggressive, not only when she has the ball, but even when she’s in other positions.

Former Connecticut Sun Players Rebecca Lobo answer questions during the halftime during the game as the Connecticut Sun host the Seattle Storm on June 29, 2017 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

“When you turn a game on and she’s playing, you want to watch because the way she plays is somewhat intoxicating,” Lobo said. “And that’s good for everyone in the league.”

Criticism from management over the rough play against the Fever

Clark’s talent has led opponents to intensify their defensive strategies against the Indiana Fever, often with considerable aggressiveness. For this reason, Fever General Manager Lin Dunn has spoken out about the situation.

“There’s a difference between tough defense and unnecessary — targeting actions! It needs to stop! The league needs to ‘cleanup’ the crap!” Dunn posted to X at the time. “That’s NOT who this league is!!”

Caitlin Clark and the Playoffs

With the WNBA Playoffs just around the corner, the Indiana Fever star spoke with Matthew Byrnce of ClutchPoints and made it clear that she has no preference regarding who they will face in the first round: “I don’t have a preference. I think that would be kinda crazy. I just think wherever we go, we go, you prep the same exact way as you would prep for anybody else,” said Clark.

“Obviously there’s a little more on the line, but it’s basically going to be new for every single person in our franchise, minus a few players and obviously maybe a few coaches, so I think just continue to prep the way we have,” said Clark. “Whoever we get, we get, and you’re happy about it, and you’re happy to be there, and you believe you can compete against them.”

What’s next for the Indiana Fever?

Currently sitting in sixth place in the standings, the Indiana Fever have just one game remaining. They will face the Washington Mystics on Thursday, September 19, with the primary goal of finishing the season on a strong note.