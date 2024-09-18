WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes makes strong claim on Caitlin Clark’s season

Caitlin Clark's rookie season with the Indiana Fever has been remarkable, shattering multiple records along the way. However, WNBA Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes shared a bold take on the rising star.

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes is coming again with a controversial take on Caitlin Clark’s rookie season. While she admits that Indiana Fever’s guard has been “impressive”, she is not “dominating” the league, causing a stir on social media.

“To me, what Caitlin’s been able to do in a short period of time has been very impressive,” she said on Gil’s Arena of Clark’s improvement after the All-Star break. “… I still don’t think she’s dominating, but she’s a different player than she was in the first half of the season.”

She also was quick to clarify that she “never questioned if Caitlin was a good player,” making reference to her past comments in which she said that neither Clark nor Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese would be able to make the same numbers of their college career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clark is currently averaging 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and a WNBA-leading 8.4 assists per game. Her numbers have been even more impressive since returning from the midseason break: 24.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Advertisement

On the other hand, she has also broken several records such as WNBA single-season record for assists, single-season rookie scoring record, and was the first rookie to ever record a triple-double. However, she also has the most turnovers of the season (220 and counting).

Advertisement

The WNBA Playoffs could be a test for Clark’s season

While Clark is almost guaranteed to win Rookie of the Year, especially after Reese ended her season early due to a wrist injury, many analysts consider that her leadership status will be put to the test in the upcoming playoffs.

Advertisement

see also WNBA: Indiana Fever legend explains the ‘biggest thing’ about Caitlin Clark

The Fever, who are playing their first playoffs since 2016, will have to play their first two games of the postseason as visitors, and they will likely face the Connecticut Sun. Indiana is 1-3 against the Sun this season.