Trending topics:
WNBA

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes makes strong claim on Caitlin Clark’s season

Caitlin Clark's rookie season with the Indiana Fever has been remarkable, shattering multiple records along the way. However, WNBA Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes shared a bold take on the rising star.

Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever
© Chet White/Getty ImagesCaitlin Clark of Indiana Fever

By Natalia Lobo

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes is coming again with a controversial take on Caitlin Clark’s rookie season. While she admits that Indiana Fever’s guard has been “impressive”, she is not “dominating” the league, causing a stir on social media.

“To me, what Caitlin’s been able to do in a short period of time has been very impressive,” she said on Gil’s Arena of Clark’s improvement after the All-Star break. “… I still don’t think she’s dominating, but she’s a different player than she was in the first half of the season.”

She also was quick to clarify that she “never questioned if Caitlin was a good player,” making reference to her past comments in which she said that neither Clark nor Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese would be able to make the same numbers of their college career.

Advertisement

Clark is currently averaging 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and a WNBA-leading 8.4 assists per game. Her numbers have been even more impressive since returning from the midseason break: 24.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

sheryl swoopes

Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Advertisement

On the other hand, she has also broken several records such as WNBA single-season record for assists, single-season rookie scoring record, and was the first rookie to ever record a triple-double. However, she also has the most turnovers of the season (220 and counting).

The WNBA Playoffs could be a test for Clark’s season

While Clark is almost guaranteed to win Rookie of the Year, especially after Reese ended her season early due to a wrist injury, many analysts consider that her leadership status will be put to the test in the upcoming playoffs.

Advertisement
WNBA: Indiana Fever legend explains the ‘biggest thing’ about Caitlin Clark

see also

WNBA: Indiana Fever legend explains the ‘biggest thing’ about Caitlin Clark

The Fever, who are playing their first playoffs since 2016, will have to play their first two games of the postseason as visitors, and they will likely face the Connecticut Sun. Indiana is 1-3 against the Sun this season.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

    Check our latest news in Google News

    follow us

    ALSO READ

    Indiana Fever’s Erica Wheeler reveals how Caitlin Clark and the team deal with the pressure
    Sports

    Indiana Fever’s Erica Wheeler reveals how Caitlin Clark and the team deal with the pressure

    Baker Mayfield sends message to Bryce Young after being benched
    NFL

    Baker Mayfield sends message to Bryce Young after being benched

    Georgina Rodriguez makes surprising prediction on Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement date
    Soccer

    Georgina Rodriguez makes surprising prediction on Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement date

    NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends special message to Isiah Pacheco after possible season ending injury with Chiefs
    NFL

    NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends special message to Isiah Pacheco after possible season ending injury with Chiefs

    Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

    Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

    Better Collective Logo