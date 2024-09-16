Trending topics:
WNBA: Caitlin Clark’s heartfelt words to Seimone Augustus after breaking rookie scoring record

After setting the all-time rookie scoring record for a single season, Caitlin Clark expressed her admiration for Minnesota Lynx star Seimone Augustus.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever
© Michael Hickey/Getty ImagesCaitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever

By Natalia Lobo

After breaking the all-time rookie scoring record for a single season, Caitlin Clark had nothing but praise for Minnesota Lynx star Seimone Augustus, who held the previous record for 18 years. Clark surpassed Augustus’s 746 points during the Indiana Fever‘s win against the Dallas Wings, also becoming the 11th WNBA player to score 750+ points in a single season.

“Well, obviously, I love that team with, you know, [Rebekkah] Brunson, Seimone, Maya [Moore], Lindsay Whalen, Sylvia Fowles, like all of them, I was a huge fan,” the Indiana Fever star said at a press conference, after being asked by Michael Voepel of ESPN of what she thought of Augustus.

“I remember when I went to my first WNBA game. Seimone was probably the first player that I ever met when I was courtside watching them warm up before the game. It was her and Lindsey Whalen,” she said.

“It comes full circle, for sure,” she added. “I vividly remember she was the first WNBA player I’ve ever met, so I’ve always been a fan of her games. The way she could shoot the ball, score the ball. So, like I said, definitely full circle,she concluded.

The rookie scoring record in a single season is only the last feat Clark has achieved this year. She also set the record for most assists by a rookie with 247, surpassing Ticha Penicheiro (225 in 1998), as well as breaking the record of most three-pointers made by a rookie on August 28th.

Caitlin Clark’s impressive season

Apart from setting three all-time rookie records, Clark has already set other feats in WNBA history. For example, when she recorded her 317th of the season in a matchup against the Las Vegas Aces on Sep. 13th, she set a new single-season assist record, surpassing Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun.

She is the first rookie to achieve a triple-double and set the WNBA record for most assists in a single game (19) two months ago in a loss to the Dallas Wings. She is also the first rookie in both the WNBA and NBA to be named the Player of the Week for three consecutive weeks.

