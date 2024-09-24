Trending topics:
WNBA

WNBA Playoffs: Caitlin Clark’s Game 1 with Indiana Fever sets new ratings record

Caitlin Clark’s rookie season with the Indiana Fever has become a hot topic this WNBA season. At just 22, she’s already broken several records and has shown she can draw in viewers like nobody else.

Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever
© Joe Buglewicz/Getty ImagesCaitlin Clark of Indiana Fever

By Natalia Lobo

Caitlin Clark’s rookie season with Indiana Fever has been one of the biggest talking points during the 2024 WNBA season. The 22-year-old star has not only broken several records during her first year as a professional, she has also proven that she is a magnet for viewership.

After it was reported that Fever’s games were watched more than some NBA teams, Clark’s first WNBA Playoff game also drew an incredible number of viewership. Per Sports Media Watch, an average of 1.84 million people tuned in to watch Clark’s postseason debut despite the fact that it was an NFL Sunday.

The ratings are especially impressive as it was the highest-rated WNBA playoff game since the 2000 WNBA Finals and the most-watched non-Finals game since 1999. After Fever lost 93-69 to the Connecticut Sun, they need a win on Wednesday to force a third game in Indiana.

Advertisement

Clark herself described Fever’s last game as “crappy,” with “no flow.” However, the AP Rookie of the Year is confident that the team can have a win to keep advancing in the postseason.

Fever have only won once the WNBA Championship. It was in 2012, when the franchise defeated the Minnesota Lynx. This is also the franchise’s first playoffs’ since 2016, which also means that the majority of the player are inexperienced at this stage.

Advertisement

Clark doesn’t shy away from the pressure

Ahead of the Game 2, Clark was clear that, while this might be her first playoffs, she isn’t new to high pressure situations. “This is a win or go home situation. This is very different from college, and it’s a learning process for me too. Obviously, this is my first playoffs,” she told the press on Tuesday.

Fever star Caitlin Clark’s clear response to fans thinking DiJonai Carrington hit her on purpose

see also

Fever star Caitlin Clark’s clear response to fans thinking DiJonai Carrington hit her on purpose

“You don’t always know what to expect because a lot of us have never been here […] But I feel like I have been in a lot of high pressure, intense games and that’s what the playoffs is. So, it’s not anything you shy away from, some are going to be good, some are not going to be as good. Lucky for us, the first game wasn’t as great, but you have an opportunity to come back the next game,” she added.

Advertisement
natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Mike Tyson reveals shocking details about his preparation for Jake Paul fight
Boxing

Mike Tyson reveals shocking details about his preparation for Jake Paul fight

NBA News: Steve Kerr reveals details about Klay Thompson’s departure from Golden State Warriors
NBA

NBA News: Steve Kerr reveals details about Klay Thompson’s departure from Golden State Warriors

LeBron James' son Bronny draws surprising comparison with NBA champion
NBA

LeBron James' son Bronny draws surprising comparison with NBA champion

NBA News: Jayson Tatum’s Celtics teammate gets real about agreeing a contract extension
NBA

NBA News: Jayson Tatum’s Celtics teammate gets real about agreeing a contract extension

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo