ATP stars Alex de Minaur, Arthur Fils voice frustration over Head tennis balls

Two ATP players have now joined the criticism voiced by Daniil Medvedev regarding the tennis balls, following his outspoken remarks during his match against Ugo Humbert.

Medvedev was visibly frustrated with the balls throughout his encounter with the Frenchman, repeatedly stating that tournaments should not buy or promote Head balls. He even claimed that the balls were not properly round.

Now, Alex de Minaur and Arthur Fils have publicly supported Medvedev’s stance, offering a frank assessment of the balls after their match against each other and voicing their clear frustration.

“I have struggled a lot in practice. I have actually been quite frustrated with the balls in practice, which is not like me. I do get what Daniil says about the balls,” de Minaur said in an interview with Bolavip.

Alex de Minaur celebrating a point.

It suits the big hitters

Alexander Zverev has previously pointed out that an increasing number of balls used on the ATP Tour favor certain playing styles, and de Minaur agrees with that view.

“They are definitely not my favourite. I don’t think they are anyone’s favourite balls. They are very difficult to control,” the Australian explained to Bolavip before elaborating further:

“It is tough to explain it, but it is a very dead ball. It does suit the big hitters, the players that have a big revolution on the ball and are able to hit through that.”

Despite his criticism, de Minaur emphasized the importance of adapting rather than complaining. “But again, it is what it is. The ball or the court is not going to change and my job is to adapt and do my best and continue doing that.”

ATP has to do better

Arthur Fils was even more direct in his evaluation, stating that the balls fall well below the standards expected at the highest level of professional tennis, something that could impact the course of a game. “They are terrible. Really terrible. The ball is very bad. It is unbelievable.”

Arthur Fils kissing the Japan Open trophy.

“When we are playing at this level, literally playing professionally, very good players, then watching the balls after two games getting bigger and very slow, that is not normal.”

Fils called on the ATP to take responsibility and address the issue. “I don’t know who is in charge of it, maybe ATP or whatever, but they have to do better, because it is not normal to play with these balls at our level,” he said.

Alex de Minaur won the match 7-6, 6-2 against Arthur Fils and will be playing the winner of Aleksandar Vukic and Stan Wawrinka, still with the same controversial balls, though.