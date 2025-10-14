Ymer declines to comment on doping cases: ‘I don’t want to be suspended again’

Mikael Ymer was beaten by his brother Elias Ymer in Stockholm on Tuesday, but after the match, Mikael decided to stay silent when Bolavip asked him about the consistency in doping cases.

The Swede was given an 18-month suspension back in 2023, when he missed out on three whereabouts, which is another term for unannounced doping tests.

Back then, he called his punishment unfair. But eventually, the tennis world has seen other cases with different types of violations where the punishment has been shorter than the one Ymer received.

‘A lot could be said, but I don’t want to get suspended again’

During his postgame press conference, Bolavip asked Ymer about the consistency in doping cases after today’s match, but he didn’t want to comment on the case, as he implied he could get suspended again.

Mikael Ymer after winning a point. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“There is a lot to be said and that could be said, but I don’t want to become suspended again, so I am gonna keep my mouth closed,” Ymer said.

Bolavip then asked Ymer the following question as a follow-up: “Do you fear you would be suspended if you say what you really think?”

“I do not want to comment further on it. I don’t want to put myself in a situation where people that I don’t… Yeah, I do not want to answer,” Ymer replied.

Bolavip would have liked to ask more questions about what Ymer meant and the transparency in these cases, but the interview ended on that note.

