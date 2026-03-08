Carlos Alcaraz acknowledges Jimmy Butler’s ‘special’ gesture following Indian Wells opening win

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz remains the undisputed focal point at Indian Wells. The Spaniard arrived in the California desert intent on defending his title, and he wasted no time making a statement with a dominant 6-2, 6-3 second-round victory over Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday. However, the post-match headlines were stolen by a “special” courtside guest: Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler.

“He’s my guy,” Alcaraz told reporters following his clinical win over the veteran Bulgarian. “I knew he was coming. He reached out and told me, ‘I’m doing my rehab nearby, so I’m going to show up to watch you.’ I was just really, really happy that after everything he’s been through with the surgery and the knee, he was able to make it out to my match.”

Butler was seen cheering from the stands at Indian Wells, a notable public appearance as he navigates a grueling recovery from a torn right ACL. The injury, sustained in January, prematurely ended his first full season with the Warriors, but his presence in “Tennis Paradise” underscored a high-profile friendship with Alcaraz that has become a recurring theme on the ATP Tour.

“I really appreciate that. I don’t get to see him very often, but the fact that he’s making the effort to come over means a lot,” Alcaraz said, reflecting on the support from the six-time NBA All-Star. “I’m just really happy about it.”

Alcaraz breaks down tactics against Dimitrov

While the scoreline suggested a straightforward afternoon, Alcaraz was quick to praise his opponent’s craftiness. The Spaniard used his post-match media availability to break down the adjustments required to neutralize one of the most aesthetic games on tour.

“His style is incredibly dangerous. I had to stay disciplined early, controlling the rallies when he tried to step in and dictate with the slice,” Alcaraz explained. “In these windy conditions, today’s win was even tougher than usual. I think I just adapted a little bit better as the match went on.”

With his perfect 13-0 start to the 2026 season intact, Alcaraz now turns his attention to a third-round clash against Arthur Rinderknech. The Frenchman advanced to the round of 32 via a walkover after Juan Manuel Cerundolo withdrew due to injury, setting up a rematch of their February encounter in Doha.

