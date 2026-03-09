Mike Evans leaves Bucs for 49ers: WR depth charts updated

Trending topics:
After 12 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Evans will finally become a player for the San Francisco 49ers.

By Matías Persuh

Mike Evans #13.
One of the most sought-after free agents this NFL offseason was undoubtedly Mike Evans. After more than a decade wearing the colors of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the wide receiver is heading to the Bay Area to become a new member of the San Francisco 49ers.

In this way, Evans joins an interesting wide receiver corps for Brock Purdy. The group currently includes Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins, and Jacob Cowing. Players like Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne are now free agents.

On the other hand, the Bucs are somewhat depleted without their top star, also hampered by injuries. Jalen McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr., Kameron Johnson, Tez Johnson, and Jaden Smith make up the depth chart in Tampa Bay.

Advertisement

*Developing story…

