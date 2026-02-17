Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner reportedly secured massive paycheck for merely participating at an ATP tournament

After the dramatic events of the first Grand Slam of the year in Australia, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are once again in the spotlight as they participate in the ATP 500 event in Doha this week. Remarkably, although they have each played just one match in the tournament, they have already secured a substantial payday.

In line with ATP rules, top-tier tennis players attending a 250 or 500-tier event automatically receive a $1.2 million paycheck, regardless of their performance in the tournament. Thus, with both Alcaraz and Sinner having successfully completed their opening matches, they have already pocketed this significant amount.

During the first round, Sinner bested Czech player Tomas Machac in straight sets, while Alcaraz dispatched France’s Arthur Rinderknech, also in two sets. Both players are now poised in the Round of 16, eyeing a run at the Doha title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This initial payday could expand considerably if they progress to the latter stages of the tournament. Considering the exceptional form both have demonstrated, deep runs seem entirely plausible.

Carlos Alcaraz during a training session.

Advertisement

Sinner and Alcaraz’s Potential Opponents

Now in the Round of 16, both Sinner and Alcaraz have their eyes set on advancing further. Sinner is slated to face Alexei Popyrin, while Alcaraz will confront Valentin Royer.

Advertisement

see also Francisco Cerundolo names Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Novak Djokovic to build the ideal ATP player

These matches are scheduled to take place on Wednesday. If both players continue their winning ways, a head-to-head clash between Sinner and Alcaraz would only take place in the final, as they are set on opposite paths in the draw.

Advertisement

This tournament not only serves as a significant opportunity for them to capture the title but also as crucial preparation for upcoming challenges. Both players will be gearing up for the remaining Grand Slam events and multiple Masters 1000 tournaments on the horizon as summer approaches.

SurveyDo you think Sinner and Alcaraz will face in the final at Doha? Do you think Sinner and Alcaraz will face in the final at Doha? already voted 0 people

Advertisement