Michael Pittman reacts with three-word message to trade from Colts to Steelers

Michael Pittman Jr. is headed to a new NFL team ahead of the 2026 season. After the Indianapolis Colts traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the star wide receiver is now up for a new challenge. Based on his public reaction to the news, he is embracing the change of scenery.

On his social media, Pittman made a brief yet direct statement. “BLACK AND GOLD!!!!!!,” the former Colts’ wideout stated, @MikePitt_Jr on X.

Although Michael Pittman Jr. loved his time with the Colts—where he became an NFL star—he is ready for a new challenge in Pittsburgh with the Steelers. Perhaps Pittman Jr. knows something the rest of the league doesn’t about Aaron Rodgers’ future, or maybe he is simply excited to represent the winningest franchise in Super Bowl history, tied with the New England Patriots at six titles.

Why did Colts trade Pittman Jr.?

Although Indianapolis stood witness as Pittman Jr. blossomed into one of the safest hands in the NFL, the decision to part ways with him wasn’t too surprising. Basically, it all came down to cap space.

Michael Pittman Jr is leaving Indianapolis for Pittsburgh.

Pittman Jr. was set to enter the final season of his three-year, $70 million contract with the Colts. Carrying an annual cap hit of $29 million, via Colts Wire, the franchise was in a bit of a pickle. In the “Crossroads of America”, the Colts found a way to get out of a crossroads by sending Pittman to “The City of Bridges”. Upon arrival, the Steelers handed Pittman Jr. a three-year, $59 million extension.

Last season, Pittman Jr. finished the campaign with 80 receptions for 784 yards and 7 touchdowns. Despite a career-high in scores, Pittman Jr. recorded his second-lowest yards total. For the Steelers, Pittman’s 784 yards would have put comfortable in second place for most receiving yards, only behind D.K. Metcalf’s 850.