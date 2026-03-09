LA Kings reportedly involved in post-trade deadline move with Stanley Cup favorite

There are no limits as to just how creative NHL teams can get. That is true both on and off the ice. This time around, the Los Angeles Kings defied all odds as they were involved in a move with the Buffalo Sabres after the trade deadline.

According to a report from Mayor’s Manor, the Kings and Sabres made a swap of players via their AHL affiliates. This is not a trade, as it a temporarily loan. Per the report, forward Kaleb Lawrence has been loaned to the Rochester Americans. In return, the Ontario Reign are welcoming in defenseman Nikita Novikov.

While the two prospects change their AHL addresses, their rights remain in possession of their NHL teams. Thus, the Kings and Sabres could engage in such a move as it’s not a trade, with Lawrence remaining in Los Angeles’ system, and Novikov in Buffalo’s.

Both 2003-born players are eligible to play for their new clubs in the Calder Cup Playoffs, provided the Rochester Americans and Ontario Reign clinch playoff berths.

Kings’ moves in trade deadline

Ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline, the Kings didn’t shy away from engaging in trade talks. While some expected the Kings to take on a more aggressive approach, others believed they balanced it out perfectly.

The Kings shipped Corey Perry (traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning) and Warren Foegele (to the Ottawa Senators) away for draft assets, proving their long-term vision. However, they also brought in reinforcements by trading for Scott Laughton (with the Toronto Maple Leafs) and signing Mathieu Joseph to a one-year deal, after his contract had been terminated by the St. Louis Blues.

The Kings are currently three points out of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Their approach to the trade deadline paints a clear picture of the organization’s belief in the team. Los Angeles remains hopeful and may bet on itself, but it is also unwilling to go all in. Instead, it is playing its cards cautiously. cautiously.