Former NY Yankees World Series champ breaks down ‘revealing’ reality for the team in the upcoming season

While the baseball world is currently fixated on the World Baseball Classic—where Team USA is led by captain Aaron Judge—a compelling sub-plot has emerged involving a New York Yankees legend. Former four-time World Series champion Jorge Posada has returned to the dugout, though not in pinstripes, as he helps guide one of the tournament’s most intriguing underdog stories.

Posada has joined Team Italy’s coaching staff as an assistant hitting coach, reuniting with manager and former teammate Francisco Cervelli. In a recent sit-down with Houston Astros insider Javier Gonzalez, the iconic catcher pivoted from his international duties to discuss his expectations for the Yankees‘ high-stakes 2026 campaign.

“I see a lot of elite talent on this year’s roster,” Posada remarked regarding the Bronx Bombers’ outlook. “My expectations are high for what this group can achieve, and I’m confident they are positioned to do something special once the regular season gets underway.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

While his immediate focus remains on Italy’s WBC run, Posada noted that his invitation to join the staff was rooted in a desire to develop the next generation of European talent. “I was invited to Italy to help the hitters refine their approach,” Posada said. “It’s been a rewarding experience helping them prepare for the high-level challenges this tournament presents.”

Former New York Yankee Jorge Posada smiles.

Advertisement

Analyzing the Yankees’ 2026 Opening Day outlook

With the regular season rapidly approaching, the Yankees’ revamped roster appears built to end a championship drought that has stretched since 2009. Between a massive free-agent splash in the outfield and a makeshift rotation led by a new ace, here is how the Bombers are projected to look on Opening Day.

Advertisement

see also Juan Soto favors NY Yankees over NY Mets with blunt confession about his MLB career

Projected Opening Day Lineup:

CF: Trent Grisham (L) RF: Aaron Judge (R) LF: Cody Bellinger (L) 1B: Ben Rice (L) / Paul Goldschmidt (R) DH: Giancarlo Stanton (R) 2B: Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) 3B: Ryan McMahon (L) SS: Jose Caballero (R) C: Austin Wells (L)

Advertisement

Projected Starting Rotation:

Max Fried (LHP): The new Ace; signed as a marquee free agent this winter Luis Gil (RHP): Looking to stabilize the middle of the rotation Cam Schlittler (RHP): The breakout rookie of the spring Will Warren (RHP): Slotted in as a primary starter Ryan Weathers (LHP): Tasked with providing much-needed left-handed length

While the rotation awaits the mid-season returns of Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón, the offense remains a juggernaut. With the Yankees’ Anthony Volpe dropped honest injury update ahead of 2026 MLB season the team is betting that this blend of veteran leadership and young power will finally deliver a 28th World Series title to the Bronx.

Advertisement

Advertisement