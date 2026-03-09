Saints and Jaguars updated RB depth charts with Travis Etienne joining Alvin Kamara in 2026

The New Orleans Saints are making their intentions for the 2026 NFL season clear. After an exciting rookie season from quarterback Tyler Shough, the Saints are building around him. The latest signing of Travis Etienne Jr. to share the backfield with Alvin Kamara is only further evidence.

As insider Jordan Schultz reported, the Saints have signed Travis Etienne Jr, who became a free agent after his stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Etienne Jr. is now joining Kamara and company on a New Orleans team that is eyeing the next step in its rebuild.

Etienne is now joining a running back room in NOLA that features Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, and Audric Estime, via ESPN. At least one of them will have to make way for Etienne Jr when the 2026 NFL season gets underway.

Jaguars depth chart at RB

As for the Jaguars, in less than a year they have parted ways with what many expected to be their one-two punch for a long time. Trading Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles last season and letting Etienne walk as an unrestricted free agent before the 2026 NFL campaign, Liam Coen will be commanding a very different half back’s room.

Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints

As listed on ESPN, the Jaguars’ running back options feature Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen Jr., and DeeJay Dallas. Based on where it currently stands, Jacksonville could be a name to watch in the HB market both during free agency and in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Etienne Jr. contract details

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints have handed Etienne Jr. a four-year contract worth $52 million. Thus, Etienne is set to make an average of $13 million per season. Etienne could prove crucial for New Orleans, who last year witnessed an injury bug deplete its running back room, watching Kamara, Miller, and Neal all go down.

Moreover, Travis Etienne is now joining the NFC South, where his younger brother, Trevor Etienne, plays for the Carolina Panthers. The Etienne household may need to start making reservations as the siblings will face each other twice during the 2026 campaign.