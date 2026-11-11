NY Yankees: Shoki Oda rumors swirl but Brian Cashman’s offseason comments offer little clarity

Amid rumors of Japanese phenom Shoki Oda making the jump to MLB, New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman was asked about the possibility.

While New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman recently addressed Aaron Judge’s ongoing recovery, the Bronx Bombers are also casting a wide net across the Pacific, with 18-year-old Japanese pitching sensation Shoki Oda emerging as an intriguing offseason target.

Cashman fielded questions from reporters Tuesday regarding New York’s reported interest in Oda, striking a characteristically coy tone. Asked whether the Yankees have engaged in talks with the teenage right-hander, Cashman demurred: “I cannot confirm it.”

Pressed further on Oda specifically, Cashman offered a telling non-denial: “The answer to your question would be the following: My international amateur staff is in charge of knowing much about the top talent in the world, outside the United States. That’s the only way to answer that.”

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With the Yankees also prioritizing an infield overhaul—reportedly keeping close tabs on NPB third baseman Teruaki Sato—anticipation surrounding the club’s offseason blueprint has only accelerated following Cashman’s comments.

The Yankees held a meeting with 18-year-old RHP Shoki Oda.



Oda, who is expected to come over to the United States and bypass the NPB, is one of the best high school players of his class. pic.twitter.com/IjtEiSweDW — Yankees Worldwide (@NYYWorldwide) November 11, 2026

Why the Yankees are zeroing in on Shoki Oda

Oda features an upper-90s fastball that topped out at 97 mph at Koshien, paired with a wipeout splitter. His power arsenal and strikeout profile make him an ideal project for New York’s pitching lab to mold into a frontline starter.

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By bypassing Nippon Professional Baseball to pursue an MLB career, Oda is subject to international amateur bonus pools rather than standard major-league free agency. That makes him an exceptionally efficient target, allowing the Yankees to add top-of-the-rotation upside without surrendering draft-pick compensation or inflating their luxury-tax payroll.

Landing Oda will require outmaneuvering reportedly aggressive suitors like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, who are actively courting the phenom. If New York prevails when the signing window opens, Oda would immediately become the premier pitching prospect in their farm system.

Yankees looking to snap decade-long drought on Japanese signings

The last time the Yankees signed an amateur or posted professional directly out of Japan was Jan. 22, 2014, when they landed right-hander Masahiro Tanaka on a landmark seven-year, $155 million pact.

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Acquired via the posting system from NPB’s Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, Tanaka anchored New York’s rotation for the entirety of that contract, posting a 78–46 record with a 3.74 ERA and two All-Star selections through 2020.

While the Yankees have remained active in the market—most notably mounting aggressive pursuits of both Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto—they have not finalized an agreement with a Japanese-born player since Tanaka’s arrival over a decade ago.

Key takeaways

Brian Cashman demurred on confirming New York Yankees talks with Japanese pitcher Shoki Oda.

New York Yankees talks with Japanese pitcher Shoki Oda. Shoki Oda topped out at 97 mph at Koshien with his fastball.

at Koshien with his fastball. The New York Yankees last signed a player directly out of Japan in 2014.

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