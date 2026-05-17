Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Rome Open 2026 match on May 17, 2026

Jannik Sinner faces Casper Ruud in the Rome Open 2026 Men's Final. The Italian is aiming for another title this season against a Ruud who doesn't want to leave empty-handed. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud Tournament Rome Open 2026 Date Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time 11:00 AM (ET) / 8:00 AM (PT) TV Channels Tennis Channel Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud in the USA

Viewers in the United States will have multiple easy ways to catch every moment of this highly anticipated showdown. Fans preferring to watch digitally can follow the action live on DirecTV Stream and Fubo, offering complete access throughout the entire match.

Meanwhile, audiences who enjoy watching through traditional TV can also tune in on Tennis Channel. With excitement surrounding this matchup continuing to grow and an entertaining battle expected on the court, this is an event tennis fans will not want to miss.

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Can I watch Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud for free?

Fans across the USA will be able to stream the full contest live on DirecTV Stream and Fubo, as both platforms are providing free five-day trial access for eligible new users.

These special offers allow viewers to follow every moment of the game at no initial cost, making it easy to tune in live and decide afterward if they want to remain subscribed to either streaming service.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The stage is set for a high-stakes final as Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud prepare to battle for the title in what promises to be a hard-fought showdown.

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Sinner punched his ticket to the championship match after surviving a grueling three-set clash against Daniil Medvedev, rallying for a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 victory to continue his impressive run of finals this season.

Standing in his way is Ruud, who cruised through the semifinals with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 win over Luciano Darderi. Now, with the trophy on the line, the Norwegian star will look to snap Sinner’s title streak and deliver his biggest performance yet.

Casper Ruud of Norway – Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images

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What time is the Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud match?

The match kicks off today, May 17, at 11:00 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM

Central Time: 10:00 AM

Mountain Time: 9:00 AM

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM