Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 Wimbledon quarterfinals match on July 7, 2026

Jessica Pegula faces Coco Gauff in the 2026 Wimbledon quarterfinals. The only remaining American players in the tournament face off for a place in the semifinals. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff Tournament Wimbledon Date Tuesday, July 7, 2026 Time 9:30 AM (ET) / 6:30 AM (PT) TV Channels ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel Live Stream Fubo, ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV Stream

How to watch Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff in the USA

Viewers across the United States can watch the match live on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, or Tennis Channel with a valid cable or satellite TV package.

Fans who prefer streaming can tune in through ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV Stream, or Fubo. Be sure to catch every moment of this thrilling contest.

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Can I watch Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff for free?

Catch all the action live in the United States through Fubo or DirecTV Stream, both offering an exclusive five-day free trial for qualifying first-time subscribers.

No matter where you are in the country, either service lets you stream every minute of the showdown live, from kickoff all the way to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

An all-American showdown is on tap with a coveted spot in the semifinals hanging in the balance. The tournament’s last two remaining U.S. players, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, are set to battle in a marquee quarterfinal clash after impressive runs through the draw.

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Pegula punched her ticket by defeating fellow American Iva Jovic in the fourth round, while Gauff advanced with a victory over Belinda Bencic, setting the stage for a high-stakes matchup that guarantees an American presence in the final four.

Coco Gauff of United States – Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

What time is the Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff match?

The match kicks off today, July 7, at 9:30 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 9:30 AM

Central Time: 8:30 AM

Mountain Time: 7:30 AM

Pacific Time: 6:30 AM