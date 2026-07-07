Murat Yakin’s profile: Who is Switzerland’s coach? Age, height, nationality, family, career and more

Switzerland's head coach has enjoyed success as both a player and a manager. Here's a closer look at Murat Yakin's background, family, nationality and the career path that led him to the national team's sideline.

Switzerland has remained a consistent presence on the international stage in recent years, and much of that success has come under the leadership of Murat Yakin, especially after guiding the team to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Since taking over the national team in 2021, the former defender has guided the Swiss through major tournaments while continuing a coaching career built on success at both the club and international levels.

Before stepping into the dugout, he enjoyed an accomplished playing career that included spells with Grasshopper Club Zurich, VfB Stuttgart, Fenerbahce and FC Basel, along with nearly 50 appearances for Switzerland.

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Was Murat Yakin a player?

Yes! Before becoming a coach, Murat Yakin enjoyed an outstanding career as a professional player. He played primarily as a center back, although he was also capable of operating in midfield when needed.

Murat Yakin during the Switzerland press conference one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match (Source: Verity Griffin/Getty Images)

He began his senior career with Grasshopper Club Zurich, where he won two Swiss league titles before moving abroad to VfB Stuttgart in Germany. He later played for Fenerbahce in Turkey, had a brief spell with 1. FC Kaiserslautern and enjoyed his greatest success with FC Basel.

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At Basel, he captained one of the club’s most successful teams, helping win multiple league championships and domestic cups while reaching the UEFA Champions League group stage. He retired in 2006 after accumulating:

273 club appearances

48 club goals

49 appearances for Switzerland

4 international goals

How old is Murat Yakin?

Murat Yakin is 51 years old. He was born on September 15, 1974, in Basel, and has been involved in professional soccer for more than three decades as both a player and a coach.

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How tall is Murat Yakin?

Murat Yakin stands 1.83 meters (6 feet 0 inches) tall. His height, combined with his positioning and leadership, made him one of Switzerland’s most reliable center backs during his playing days.

Throughout his career, he was known less for raw athleticism than for his tactical intelligence, aerial ability, and composure on the ball. Those qualities allowed him to excel as both a defender and an occasional defensive midfielder.

His physical presence also helped him become a threat on set pieces, scoring an impressive 48 goals in 273 club appearances, an unusually high tally for a central defender.

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What is Murat Yakin’s nationality?

Murat Yakin is Swiss. Although he was born in Switzerland to Turkish parents, he represented Switzerland throughout his international playing career and now serves as the country’s national team head coach.

His Turkish heritage has remained an important part of his identity, but his soccer career has been closely tied to Swiss soccer from the beginning. He earned 49 caps for Switzerland between 1994 and 2004.

Murat Yakin’s family

Soccer runs deep in the Yakin family. Murat is the older brother of Hakan Yakin, another former Switzerland international who enjoyed an outstanding professional career. The brothers were teammates for both FC Basel and the Swiss national team, becoming one of the country’s best-known soccer families.

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Both brothers were born in Basel after their parents emigrated from Turkey. Their upbringing helped shape two successful sporting careers while reflecting Switzerland’s multicultural soccer tradition.

Which teams has Murat Yakin coached?

Murat Yakin has coached several clubs in Switzerland and Russia before taking over the Swiss national team. His managerial career began shortly after retiring as a player and has included success at both domestic and international levels.

His coaching résumé includes:

Concordia Basel (assistant coach)

Grasshopper Club Zürich (assistant and reserve team)

FC Frauenfeld

FC Thun

FC Luzern

FC Basel

Spartak Moscow

FC Schaffhausen (two spells)

Grasshopper Club Zurich

FC Sion

Switzerland national team

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His most successful club spell came with FC Basel, where he won back-to-back Swiss Super League titles (2012-13 and 2013-14) and guided the club to the 2012-13 UEFA Europa League semifinals.

When did Murat Yakin make his debut as Switzerland’s head coach?

Murat Yakin officially became Switzerland’s head coach on August 9, 2021. He succeeded Vladimir Petkovic, who left after leading Switzerland to the UEFA Euro 2020 quarterfinals.

Murat Yakin before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match (Source: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

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He immediately faced the challenge of guiding Switzerland through qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He successfully led the team to first place in its qualifying group ahead of Italy, securing direct qualification for Qatar.

Since taking over, Switzerland has continued to be a consistent presence in major international tournaments, qualifying for both the 2022 World Cup and UEFA Euro 2024 before Yakin later signed a contract extension.

Murat Yakin’s career highlights

Won five Swiss league titles as a player: Yakin captured two championships with Grasshopper Club Zurich (1994-95 and 1995-96) before adding three more with FC Basel (2001-02, 2003-04 and 2004-05), becoming one of the country’s most decorated defenders.

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Helped FC Basel reach the UEFA Champions League group stage in 2002: He scored a crucial goal against Celtic in the qualifying round, a match Yakin has described as the most memorable of his playing career. Basel went on to enjoy one of the club’s greatest European campaigns.

Represented Switzerland in 49 international matches: Between 1994 and 2004, he earned 49 caps and scored four goals, including appearances at UEFA Euro 2004, becoming a regular presence in the national team.

Won promotion with FC Thun in his first major coaching job: During the 2009-10 season, Yakin guided Thun to the Swiss Challenge League title and promotion to the Swiss Super League, launching his managerial career.

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Led FC Basel to back-to-back Swiss Super League titles: As head coach, he won league championships in 2012-13 and 2013-14, cementing Basel’s dominance in Swiss soccer.

Reached the UEFA Europa League semifinals with Basel: Under Yakin’s leadership, Basel advanced to the final four of the 2012-13 Europa League, one of the club’s best-ever performances in European competition.

Qualified Switzerland directly for the 2022 FIFA World Cup: After being appointed national team coach in August 2021, Yakin guided Switzerland to the top of its qualifying group ahead of Italy, securing an automatic place in Qatar.

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