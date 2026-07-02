What is the furthest Switzerland has gone at a FIFA World Cup?

Switzerland is making its 13th appearance at the World Cup, bringing a rich history of memorable tournament runs for the Nati.

The FIFA World Cup has deep ties with Switzerland, despite the Nati not securing a world title yet. However, across their 13 tournament appearances, they have delivered several outstanding historic campaigns.

In their World Cup history, the quarterfinals represent the furthest Switzerland has ever advanced. The Nati have reached that stage three times: in 1934, 1938, and 1954.

On those occasions, Switzerland finished 7th in the first two tournaments and 8th during the 1954 edition on home soil. Although Switzerland technically achieved a 6th-place finish in the 1950 edition, that particular World Cup featured only 13 participants due to the aftermath of World War II, and the Nati did not advance past the initial group stage.

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Regaining Consistency in the Modern Era

After qualifying for six of the first eight World Cups, Switzerland suffered a prolonged drought, missing out on the tournament from 1970 to 1990 before finally returning for the 1994 edition in the United States.

Granit Xhaka during a Switzerland game.

Following brief absences in 1998 and 2002, the Swiss returned to the grand stage at Germany 2006. Since then, the Nati have successfully qualified for every single World Cup, marking a historic run of six consecutive appearances—a feat never before achieved in the country’s football history.

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In the five editions spanning from 2006 to 2022, Switzerland progressed to the Round of 16 four times. The lone exception came at South Africa 2010, where Spain and Chile narrowly edged them out in Group H. Ironically, Switzerland had opened that 2010 tournament with a famous 1–0 victory over Spain, who eventually went on to lift the World Cup trophy.

Switzerland’s All-Time World Cup Numbers

Excluding their matches at the 2026 World Cup, Switzerland has played 41 games in the history of the tournament.

Their precise all-time record stands as follows:

Matches played: 41

Record: 14 wins, 8 draws, 19 losses

Goals scored: 55

Goals allowed: 73