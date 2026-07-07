What happens if Argentina win, tie or lose vs Egypt today at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina, with Lionel Messi leading the way, face Egypt at Atlanta Stadium for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina and Egypt will battle for a place in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals. La Albiceleste, ranked higher than their opponents in the FIFA Rankings, are looking to move one step closer to a potential run to the final.

Lionel Messi finished the match against Cape Verde with a bruise on his forehead, but he is expected to be a lock in Lionel Scaloni’s starting XI. The 39-year-old veteran has scored seven goals so far and will be looking to add to his tally, with a packed crowd expected at Atlanta Stadium.

Egypt, meanwhile, will be looking to pull off the biggest upset of the tournament so far. Mohamed Salah, who has previously said he prefers Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo, has been a key figure in the Pharaohs‘ run to the knockout stage.

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What happens if Argentina defeat Egypt?

If Argentina defeat Egypt, they will secure the penultimate spot in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals. There, La Albiceleste will face the winner of the later Round of 16 clash between Colombia and Switzerland.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates scoring his team’s first goal.

The quarterfinal clash has already been confirmed, with the date, kickoff time, and venue set. The match will be played at Kansas City Stadium, where Argentina opened their campaign with a convincing win over Algeria, on Saturday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET.

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The story will be completely different for the Pharaohs. Although this is the furthest Egypt have ever gone at a FIFA World Cup, a defeat against the reigning champions would bring their dream of continuing to advance to an end.

What happens if Argentina and Egypt tie?

If, when referee François Letexier blows the final whistle after the 90 minutes of regular time, both teams are still level, the match will continue into extra time. What does this mean? Two additional 15-minute periods will be played.

Since the golden goal rule is no longer in effect, if the match remains tied after 120 minutes, it will be decided by a penalty shootout.

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What happens if Argentina lose to Egypt?

If Argentina lose to Egypt, they will be eliminated from the tournament and will be unable to claim a second consecutive World Cup title. An exit in the Round of 16 would not be the earliest elimination in their history, but it would certainly be a painful one. Egypt, meanwhile, would shift their focus directly to the quarterfinals and closely watch what happens later between Colombia and Switzerland in Vancouver.

Mohamed Salah of Egypt.

Argentina and Egypt’s World Cup journey

Argentina Egypt W: 3-0 vs. Algeria T: 1-1 vs. Belgium W: 2-0 vs. Austria W: 3-1 vs. New Zealand W: 3-1 vs. Jordan T: 1-1 vs. Iran W: 3-2 vs. Cape Verde T: 1-1 (4-2) vs. Australia