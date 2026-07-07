What is Egypt’s FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 vs Argentina?

Egypt face Argentina in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, separated by more than 300 FIFA ranking points ahead of their first‑ever meeting on the sport’s biggest stage.

Egypt head into the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 looking to continue their historic tournament run as they prepare to face defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, at Atlanta Stadium.

The Pharaohs are currently ranked No. 24 in the latest FIFA World Ranking with 1,597.04 points. Led by Mohamed Salah, Egypt reached the knockout stage after finishing second in their group. With French referee François Letexier confirmed for the Argentina vs. Egypt match, both sides prepare for a high‑stakes Round of 16 showdown.

Egypt then secured their place in the Round of 16 by defeating Australia in a dramatic penalty shootout. The victory set up a first-ever FIFA World Cup meeting with Argentina at the senior level. This is already the furthest Egypt have ever gone at a World Cup, and now they’re looking to make an even deeper run.

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How do Egypt and Argentina compare in the latest FIFA rankings?

Egypt enter the Round of 16 ranked 24th in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,597.04 points, while Argentina sit No. 2 in the world with 1,913.71 points. Although Argentina hold a significant advantage in the rankings, Egypt have impressed throughout the tournament by remaining unbeaten in regulation time.

Egypt players celebrate after Mohamed Salah #10 scores the third penalty. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

What is at stake for Egypt against Argentina?

Egypt have already produced one of their best FIFA World Cup campaigns by advancing to the Round of 16, but the challenge becomes even greater against the reigning world champions.

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A victory over Argentina would send Egypt to the quarterfinals and represent another historic milestone for the national team. With Mohamed Salah, who has made it clear he prefers Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, leading the squad, the Pharaohs will look to extend their remarkable tournament run in what will be the first World Cup meeting between the two countries.