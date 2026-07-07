2026 World Cup full quarterfinal bracket updated with all four games set

Switzerland took down Colombia in the Round of 16 and are through to face Argentina. With that, the Round of 16 is over and all four quarterfinal games have been confirmed.

Switzerland defeated Colombia through a penalty shootout in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup to advance to the quarterfinals. Most importantly, the Round of 16 has come to an end and the full bracket for the quarterfinals has been set. All four matchups are now confirmed for the third round of the knockout stage.

Switzerland will play Argentina at Kansas City Stadium on July 11, with a ticket to the semifinals on the line. While Argentina are the reigning champions, the Swiss have never reached the semifinals of a FIFA World Cup.

On the other end of that side of the bracket, England and Norway will go head to head in Miami on July 11. It will be a special game for Erling Braut-Haaland, as the Norwegian goal machine was born in England and currently plays there for Premier League side Manchester City.

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The 2026 World Cup full bracket

On the other side of the bracket, two marquee matchups await. Red-hot France will take on Morocco on July 9, in a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinal. Needless to say, the Atlas Lions will come into the match with a chip on their shoulder.

🚨OFFICIAL: This is how the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals are set pic.twitter.com/nivijGDH2Q — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) July 7, 2026

Meanwhile, Spain will take on Belgium in the quarterfinals in Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium). The Spaniards have faced only European sides so far in the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup, and there’s still a scenario in which their entire journey to the final—including the final itself—comes against fellow UEFA opponents.

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The potential semifinals will see the winner of Norway vs. England take on whoever prevails between Argentina and Colombia, while one of France and Morocco will face Spain or Belgium. The semifinals will be played on July 14 and 15, with the third-place game on July 18 and the final on July 19.

The eight best teams in the world

And then there were eight. Out of the 48 teams at the 2026 World Cup, these are the only ones left standing after the Round of 16. Some, like France, Argentina, and Spain, were expected to be at this stage. Others, like Belgium, Morocco, and England, hoped to reach the quarterfinals but still had some doubts to cast aside.

As for Switzerland and Norway, they have exceeded expectations, though that doesn’t mean they will be satisfied and rest on their laurels. Whether they are powerhouses, dark-horse contenders, or Cinderella stories, each and every team alive is here for a reason. In the quarterfinals, they are determined to prove that once more and will headline some of the best matchups of the 2026 World Cup.

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The finish line is well within sight, and anything can happen as accumulated fatigue and the summer temperatures could play an even bigger role.