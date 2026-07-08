Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 Wimbledon quarterfinals match on July 8, 2026

Taylor Fritz will face Alexander Zverev in the 2026 Wimbledon quarterfinals. The American player is playing against the tough Zverev. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev Tournament Wimbledon Date Wednesday, July 8, 2026 Time 9:30 AM (ET) / 6:30 AM (PT) TV Channels ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel Live Stream Fubo, ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV Stream

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev in the USA

Viewers across the United States can watch the match live on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, or Tennis Channel with a valid cable or satellite TV package.

Fans who prefer streaming can tune in through ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV Stream, or Fubo. Be sure to catch every moment of this thrilling contest.

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Can I watch Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev for free?

Catch all the action live in the United States through Fubo or DirecTV Stream, both offering an exclusive five-day free trial for qualifying first-time subscribers.

No matter where you are in the country, either service lets you stream every minute of the showdown live, from kickoff all the way to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Taylor Fritz carries the hopes of the home crowd into a must-watch quarterfinal showdown, with the last remaining American in the draw aiming to earn a semifinal berth. Fritz advanced in impressive fashion after dispatching Alexander Bublik in straight sets, but his toughest test yet now awaits.

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Standing across the net is tournament favorite Alexander Zverev, who battled past Jiri Lehecka to reach the final eight. With both players one victory away from the semifinals, expect a high-level clash packed with powerful shot-making and plenty of drama.

Taylor Fritz of United States – Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

What time is the Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev match?

The match kicks off today, July 8, at 9:10 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 9:10 AM*Estimated time

Central Time: 8:10 AM

Mountain Time: 7:10 AM

Pacific Time: 6:10 AM