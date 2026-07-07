Lionel Messi calls Argentina’s comeback vs Egypt ‘crazy’, praises teammates

Lionel Messi led Argentina to an epic 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt at the 2026 World Cup, yet the captain insisted on praising his teammates first for the Round of 16 triumph.

With less than 11 minutes remaining in regulation, Argentina managed to overcome a daunting two-goal deficit against Egypt to keep their 2026 World Cup dreams alive. Following the breathtaking match, a humble Lionel Messi offered nothing but praise and deep respect for his teammates’ incredible resilience.

“This group never gives up, we fight until the very end,” Messi said after the game. “We managed to turn the game around—what this group did today is just insane. I’m incredibly happy and so glad the fans can keep enjoying what we do.”

Messi spearheaded the frantic fightback, providing a crucial assist before netting his eighth goal of the tournament to level the score at 2-2 in a matter of minutes. Shortly after, a dramatic header from Enzo Fernandez sealed the 3-2 victory, punching Argentina’s ticket to the quarterfinals, where they now await their next opponent.

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