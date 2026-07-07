Mostafa Shobeir’s profile: Who is Egypt’s goalkeeper? Age, height, family, career highlights and more

From his rise at Al Ahly to his growing role with the Egypt national team, Mostafa Shobeir has quickly become one of the country's top goalkeepers. Here's everything you need to know about his age, family, career and more.

Mostafa Shobeir has gone from being one of Al Ahly‘s academy prospects to one of Egypt‘s fastest-rising goalkeepers. He earned widespread attention after playing a key role in Al Ahly’s 2023-24 CAF Champions League triumph.

There he set a competition record with nine consecutive clean sheets. His performances have also opened the door to the Egypt national team as he continues to establish himself among the country’s top goalkeepers.

Soccer has always been part of his life. He is the son of a former Egypt international goalkeeper, but rather than relying on his family name, he has built his own reputation through consistent displays for Africa’s most successful club.

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How old is Mostafa Shobeir?

Mostafa Shobeir is 26 years old. He was born on March 17, 2000, in Giza, Egypt. The goalkeeper came through Al Ahly’s youth academy before earning a place in the senior squad, following a steady development path.

Mostafa Shoubir during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match (Source: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

His breakthrough came during the 2023-24 CAF Champions League campaign, when he stepped in for veteran goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy and established himself as one of the tournament’s standout performers.

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How tall is Mostafa Shobeir?

Mostafa Shobeir stands 1.85 meters (6-foot-1) tall. His height, combined with quick reflexes and strong positioning, has made him one of Egypt’s most promising goalkeepers.

He is known for his agility, command of the penalty area and composure under pressure. Those traits helped him keep nine consecutive clean sheets during Al Ahly’s victorious 2023-24 CAF Champions League run.

Mostafa Shobeir’s family

Mostafa Shobeir comes from one of Egypt’s best-known soccer families.

He is the son of Ahmed Shobeir, a former Egypt national team goalkeeper who represented his country at the 1990 FIFA World Cup before becoming a prominent television presenter and soccer analyst.

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After progressing through Al Ahly’s academy, Mostafa established himself as a legitimate first-team goalkeeper and has become one of the leading candidates to represent the next generation of Egyptian shot-stoppers.

Mostafa Shobeir’s social media

Mostafa Shobeir is active on social media (IG: @oufashobeir1), where he shares updates about his career with Al Ahly and the Egypt national team, along with training sessions, matchday photos and trophy celebrations.

Which club does Mostafa Shobeir play for?

Mostafa Shobeir plays for Al Ahly SC, the most successful club in Egyptian and African soccer. He joined the club’s youth academy before making his way into the senior squad, where he has worn the No. 31 jersey.

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Although he initially served as the backup to longtime starter Mohamed El Shenawy, he made the most of his opportunities whenever called upon. His performances during the 2023-24 CAF Champions League helped Al Ahly win another continental title.

When did Mostafa Shobeir make his Egypt debut?

Mostafa Shobeir made his senior debut for Egypt on November 19, 2024. After representing his country at the U17, U20 and U23 levels, he earned his first cap with the senior national team following his outstanding season with Al Ahly.

Mostafa Shoubir during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match (Source: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

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His breakthrough came under head coach Hossam Hassan, who rewarded the goalkeeper’s club form with a place in the senior squad. Since then, he has become part of Egypt’s goalkeeping rotation.

Mostafa Shobeir’s career highlights

Rose through Al Ahly’s academy: Shobeir developed in Al Ahly’s youth system before earning a promotion to the senior team in 2019. After spending several seasons as a backup, he established himself as one of the club’s top goalkeeping options.

Played a key role in Al Ahly’s 2023-24 CAF Champions League title: His breakthrough came when he replaced the injured Mohamed El Shenawy during the knockout stage. Shobeir helped Al Ahly lift another continental trophy with a series of standout performances, including several crucial saves in high-pressure matches.

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Set a CAF Champions League record: During Al Ahly’s championship run, Shobeir recorded nine consecutive clean sheets, setting a competition record and cementing his reputation as one of Africa’s most promising young goalkeepers.

Won multiple trophies with Al Ahly: In addition to three CAF Champions League titles, Shobeir has collected several major honors, including Egyptian Premier League, Egypt Cup, and Egyptian Super Cup championships as part of one of Africa’s most successful clubs.

Made his senior debut for Egypt: After representing Egypt at the U17, U20 and U23 levels, Shobeir earned his first senior international cap on November 19, 2024, marking another major milestone in his development.

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