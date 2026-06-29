Why is Carlos Alcaraz not playing at Wimbledon in 2026?

Carlos Alcaraz is the most notable omission from this year's Wimbledon draw, as the world No. 3 will officially miss out on competing at the historic Grass Court Grand Slam.

The pristine grass courts of the All England Club are buzzing once again as Wimbledon takes center stage. While headline acts like Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner guarantee an electrifying fortnight of tennis, the draw is missing a vital piece of its championship puzzle: Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz was forced to watch Wimbledon from the sidelines as he continues a grueling rehabilitation process that began in mid-April. Despite a frantic race against the clock, the young Spaniard simply ran out of time to prepare his body for the unique demands of grass-court tennis.

The issues began when a right arm ailment forced Alcaraz to withdraw from the Barcelona Open just before his scheduled Round of 16 match against Tomas Machac on April 15. The issue ultimately worsened, resulting in a devastating double-blow that sidelined him for both the French Open and Wimbledon.

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Alcaraz’s absence paves a golden path for Jannik Sinner. The Italian standout is now locked in to retain the world No. 1 ranking. Despite a disappointing exit at Roland Garros, Sinner enters London as the man to beat, highly motivated to claim another Grand Slam trophy and widen the gap at the top of the ATP mountain.

Inside Alcaraz’s injury: What is tenosynovitis?

Alcaraz is currently recovering from severe right wrist tenosynovitis, an intense inflammation of the protective sheath surrounding the wrist tendons. The injury is a direct byproduct of his violent, hyper-aggressive playing style, specifically the immense, high-velocity topspin he generates on his signature forehand.

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Fortunately, the Spaniard is making steady progress without undergoing surgery. After spending several weeks with his right wrist completely immobilized in a cast and protective splint to prevent chronic damage, Alcaraz has finally shed the wrist guard.

The cost of absence: Tournaments Missed

Wimbledon marks the sixth major tournament Alcaraz has been forced to miss since his medical layoff began. While he will miraculously maintain his grip on the world No. 2 ranking for now, a deep championship run by Sinner in London would drastically widen the statistical gulf between the tour’s two brightest young stars.

Here are the six notable tournaments Alcaraz has missed during this injury layoff:

Grand Slams The French Open (Roland Garros) Wimbledon

ATP Masters 1000 Tournaments The Madrid Open The Italian Open (Rome)

ATP 500 Tournaments The Barcelona Open (Initial withdrawal before the Round of 16) The Cinch Championships (Queen’s Club)



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When will Alcaraz return?

Alcaraz and his team are officially targeting a competitive return during the North American hard-court swing later this summer, with the US Open (starting August 31, 2026) serving as the ultimate objective.

The goal is to ensure he is operating at 100% health for the high-stakes Masters 1000 events in Canada and Cincinnati, using them as the definitive launching pad for a title run at Flushing Meadows.