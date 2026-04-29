Linda Noskova’s profile: Who is the Czech tennis player? Age, height, ranking and more

Linda Noskova didn’t need years to announce herself on the WTA Tour. The Czech player stunned World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open, instantly becoming one of the breakout stories of the tournament.

Born in Vsetín, she built her reputation around fearless baseline hitting and one of the cleanest backhands among the new generation of WTA players. After winning the 2021 French Open girls’ title, she transitioned into the circuit.

Away from the spotlight of Grand Slam tournaments, the young tennis star has also attracted attention for her calm on-court demeanor, powerful hard-court game and steady rise through the rankings.

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How old is Linda Noskova?

Linda Noskova is 21 years old, having been born on November 17, 2004, in Vsetín, Czech Republic. She turned professional in 2019 and quickly transitioned from a successful junior career into the WTA Tour.

Linda Noskova plays Talia Gibson during Day 9 of the BNP Paribas Open (Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

How tall is Linda Noskova?

Linda Noskova is 5-foot-10 (1.78 meters) tall. Her height has become one of the biggest advantages in her game, particularly on serve and during baseline exchanges. Her physical profile has helped her adapt especially well to hard courts, where her first serve and flat groundstrokes become major weapons.

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Who is Linda Noskova’s coach?

Linda Noskova is currently coached by Tomas Krupa, with Lukas Dlouhy also part of her coaching team. Krupa has overseen most of her development on the WTA Tour, helping shape the aggressive baseline style that has become one of the Czech player’s trademarks.

Under Krupa’s guidance, she achieved several of the biggest results of her career, including her breakthrough win over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Australian Open and her first WTA title in Monterrey later that season.

The coaching partnership has also coincided with her climb into the WTA Top 15. Her team has focused heavily on improving her consistency during long rallies, movement on hard courts and mental composure in high-pressure matches.

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Linda Noskova’s social media

Linda Noskova maintains an active social media presence, particularly on Instagram (@lindynoskova), where she shares training sessions, tournament travel, recovery work and off-court moments throughout the season.

Her online profile grew significantly after her upset victory over Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open and her rise into the Top 15 of the WTA rankings. Her accounts often feature behind-the-scenes content from tournaments, practice routines and sponsorship collaborations tied to her growing popularity on tour.

Linda Noskova returns a shot to Alexandra Eala during Day 7 of the BNP Paribas Open (Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

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Away from tennis, she has also drawn attention for showing a different side of her personality off the court. In 2025, she revealed that she spent part of her offseason volunteering at a school in Zanzibar, an experience that surprised many players on tour and generated international media attention.

What is Linda Noskova’s current ranking?

Linda Noskova is currently ranked World No. 13 in the WTA singles rankings, achieved in January 2026. The Czech player has established herself as one of the highest-ranked young athletes on the women’s tour.

Her rise accelerated after a strong 2024 season that included a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open and her first WTA singles title. In 2025, she added deep runs at major tournaments and reached finals in Tokyo, Beijing and Prague, helping consolidate her position inside the Top 15.

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How much has Linda Noskova earned in prize money?

Linda Noskova has earned more than $5.2 million in career prize money until 2026. Her earnings have increased rapidly over the last two seasons thanks to strong performances in Grand Slams, WTA 1000 tournaments and finals appearances.

The 2025 season marked the most financially successful year of her career so far, with her earning over $2.2 million after posting a 38-26 singles record and reaching multiple WTA finals.

Linda Noskova’s career highlights

2021 French Open girls’ champion: Linda Noskova captured the Roland Garros junior singles title in 2021, one of the first major achievements of her tennis career. The Czech player defeated Erika Andreeva in the final and finished the tournament without dropping a set in several matches, confirming her status as one of the best junior prospects in the world at the time. That title also accelerated her transition into professional-level tournaments shortly afterward.

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Defeated World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Australian Open: One of the defining moments of Noskova’s career came at the 2024 Australian Open, where she stunned top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the third round. Entering the match as a heavy underdog, the Czech player used aggressive baseline hitting and fearless serving to defeat the tournament favorite in three sets. The victory became one of the biggest upsets of the season and dramatically increased her international profile.

First WTA singles title in Monterrey (2024): Noskova won the first WTA singles title of her professional career at the Monterrey Open in Mexico. She defeated Lulu Sun in the final and showcased the consistency that had been building throughout the season. The title represented a major milestone for the Czech player, proving she could maintain a high level across an entire tournament against experienced opponents.

Reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open: During that same 2024 Australian Open run, Noskova advanced to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. Along the way, she defeated several experienced players and demonstrated an ability to handle pressure on one of tennis’ biggest stages. The result remains the best Grand Slam performance of her career so far.

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Career-high ranking of World No. 12: After multiple deep runs in WTA tournaments and consistent performances against Top 20 opponents, Noskova climbed to a career-high singles ranking of No. 12 in January 2026. The rise reflected her rapid development on tour and established her as one of the top Czech players in women’s tennis.

Multiple WTA finals during the 2025 season: Noskova added several important finals appearances in 2025, including strong performances in Tokyo, Beijing, and Prague. Those runs helped solidify her place inside the WTA Top 15 and showed her ability to compete consistently across different surfaces and tournament formats.

More than $5 million in career prize money before turning 22: Thanks to her success in Grand Slams, WTA 1000 tournaments, and title runs, Noskova surpassed $5 million in career earnings while still in the early stages of her professional career. Her rapid financial growth mirrored her rise in the rankings and increasing visibility across the tennis world.