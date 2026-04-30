NY Giants could face one less D.J. Reader competitor after Ravens sign Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell is signing with the Baltimore Ravens, and the path may have all but cleared for the New York Giants to go after D.J. Reader. Although the Giants went off script and signed Leki Fotu, that doesn’t mean Reader is off the table. In fact, the signing may be imminent this NFL offseason.

“Wonder if there’s one fewer suitor for DJ Reader with Calais Campbell going back to Baltimore,” as Art Stapleton from USA Today stated. Baltimore found the defensive lineman it was looking for in Campbell. With the Ravens likely out of the picture, the Giants may have one less side to worry about.

That is, of course, if the veteran nose tackle and his camp are willing to lower their asking price, as the Giants might be asking Reader for a discount. Moreover, John Harbaugh may rest assured his former NFL organization won’t come out of the dark to snag who’s clearly become the No. 1 target for New York.

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The Giants reportedly have a new priority to replace Dexter Lawrence, and it’s Reader. Still, sooner or later, New York will have to put its actions—and wallet— where its words and rumors are.

Calais Campbell is headed back to Baltimore

Why the Ravens may be out on Reader

Harbaugh built a strong defense in Baltimore. Still, first-year head coach Jesse Minter was looking to customize it to his preferences and perhaps put the final touches on it for it to be among the best in the NFL in 2026. With the addition of Campbell, the Ravens secure a veteran defensive tackle who excels when rushing guards.

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Campbell isn’t a 0-technique nose tackle like Reader is, but the defensive line in Charm City has no need for such an addition. Baltimore has Travis Jones, who is only 26 and has proven he can do a phenomenal job lined up against centers. However, just as the Ravens may be off Reader’s trail, another suitor may emerge.

Giants may face new competitors

While the Ravens may indeed be content with their latest defensive line addition and leave the market, teams that were in on Campbell may now steer away from the 19-season NFL veteran and closer to another long-tenured DT like Reader. With the likes of Travis Jones and John Jenkins, Baltimore has not one, but two suitable nose tackles.

Other franchises, though, don’t enjoy the same depth on the interior of the defensive line—case in point: the New York Giants. That’s why the G-Men must make a move fast. Otherwise, they may give other organizations enough time to knock on Reader’s door, and there’s no telling what the 31-year-old defensive lineman will answer.

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As it stands, New York is confident Reader is waiting for its call, but that may not last forever. And just as one standpoint indicates there is one less team to worry about pouncing on Reader, it could turn out to be the other way around.