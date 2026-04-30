NY Giants could pivot to Odell Beckham Jr. after Darius Slayton underwent surgery for muscle injury

The New York Giants could be facing an unexpected wrinkle at wide receiver after a recent injury update involving Darius Slayton. According to Mike Garafolo, the veteran pass-catcher underwent a procedure that will sideline him for part of the offseason.

“Giants WR Darius Slayton recently underwent surgery for a core-muscle injury, sources tell me and Ian Rapoport. Slayton will miss the spring but is expected to be a full go for training camp.”

While Slayton is expected to be ready for the 2026 season, his absence during the spring program could create an opportunity for others, and potentially reopen the conversation around Odell Beckham Jr.

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Giants could sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s name resurfaced in recent weeks after a strong showing at the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic, which led to a workout and initial conversations with the Giants.

At the time, nothing materialized, with head coach John Harbaugh indicating that both sides needed to evaluate whether a deal made sense, particularly given Beckham’s current stage of his career and whether he’s ready to handle a full NFL workload.

However, roster dynamics can shift quickly. Slayton’s temporary absence, combined with Malik Nabers still working his way back from injury, adds uncertainty to the position, especially during offseason preparations.

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Giants WR depth chart might need an upgrade

The Giants have made efforts to build depth, drafting Malachi Fields and adding veterans like Calvin Austin III and Darnell Mooney in free agency. But even with those moves, the situation remains fluid enough that a familiar option like Beckham could still be considered.

At this point, nothing is imminent. But with questions around availability and readiness within the wide receiver room, the door may not be as closed as it once seemed.