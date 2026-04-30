Kyle Shanahan reveals possible return date for tight end George Kittle as 49ers star nurses Achilles tear

George Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the NFL, and he is also one of the captains on the San Francisco 49ers roster. As he recovers from an Achilles tear, Kyle Shanahan gave some new information about how the player is recovering, and where could he be back on the field.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Shanahan said “I know there’s a chance to” Kittle playing in the season opener on September 10, where the 49ers will play the Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

Shanahan also stated that Kittle is working hard in his rehab. He suffered the injury on January 11th, in the Wild Card round against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kittle is 32 years old, but he is as productive as ever.

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Shanahan cherishes Kittle for many reasons

Not only is Kittle a role model, with no off-field issues, but he is also an incredible football players. Kittle, as a tight end, is a superstar. He catches the ball as good as anyone, and he is arguably one of the best blocking tight ends in the league.

George Kittle blocking is textbook pic.twitter.com/JvLJPGdrPw — Bay Area Super fans (@Baysuperfans) December 23, 2025

Hence, Shanahan loves having him. He sees Kittle as a leader of men, but also as a guy that can help both in the passing game, and in the running game. Shanahan is a run-game savant, so having an elite blocker like Kittle is music to his ears.

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The 49ers suffered way too many injuries in 2025

The 49ers saw Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, and Kittle get season-ending injuries, with Bosa and Williams suffering ACL tears. Fred Warner also suffered a significant ankle injury. Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall, Yetur Gross-Matos, all were sidelined for weeks too.

Even players who were relevant all season long, like Christian McCaffrey and Jauan Jennings, played under a plethora of injuries. McCaffrey’s injuries were more of a wear-and-tear matter, while Jennings played games while having broken ribs. The team hopes 2026 brings a bit more health to their roster.