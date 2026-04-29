NY Giants reportedly not expected to bring back Odell Beckham Jr. after signing Shelby Harris and Dexter Lawrence trade

The New York Giants are trying to improve their roster with a lot of moves. However, the brief connection to Odell Beckham Jr. may not be gaining as much traction as it initially seemed.

After a strong showing at the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic and a subsequent workout with the team, Beckham quickly re-entered the conversation as a potential addition, but that momentum appears to be cooling.

According to Dan Duggan, there is little indication a deal is imminent. “Haven’t heard of anything coming from that. I remain skeptical they sign him.” As Joe Schoen and Joe Harbaugh try to build a Super Bowl contender, the veteran might not be an option in the near future.

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Giants focused on rebuild, not nostalgia amid Odell Beckham Jr.’s rumors

That skepticism aligns with the broader context of the Giants’ offseason. While Odell Beckham Jr. generated buzz with his performance and drew interest internally, it was never a guarantee that would translate into a contract.

Even head coach John Harbaugh has emphasized that both sides would need to continue conversations and evaluate whether a deal makes sense, particularly given where Beckham is in his career and his current physical condition.

The Giants’ priorities also help explain the hesitation. They are firmly in a rebuilding phase, coming off a draft that focused heavily on foundational pieces like Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa.

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Giants WR depth chart without Odell Beckham Jr.

The New York Giants also addressed the wide receiver group by adding Malachi Fields during the 2026 Draft, who joins Malik Nabers as part of a young offensive core expected to grow alongside quarterback Jaxson Dart.

In that context, Beckham would likely be viewed as a complementary option, potentially a WR3, rather than a centerpiece addition. While his experience and familiarity with the franchise could bring value, the Giants appear more focused on long-term development than short-term reunions.

There’s also the matter of roster balance. Following the departure of Dexter Lawrence, reinforcing the defensive line has become a top priority. The addition of Shelby Harris reflects that urgency, and it suggests that resources, both financial and strategic, are being directed toward stabilizing the front seven.

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For now, Beckham remains an intriguing possibility but not a likely outcome. The Giants have done their due diligence, but as things stand, their focus appears to be elsewhere as they continue shaping the next phase of the roster.