NY Rangers would have to give up Alexis Lafreniere in trade for Brady Tkachuk

As the 2025-26 NHL season came to an end for him and the Ottawa Senators, Brady Tkachuk put an end to the New York Rangers‘ rumors with a firm commitment—or so he tried. The organization in The Big Apple won’t give up that easily. Still, if the Blueshirts are serious about making an offer for the Sens’ captain, they should know the price won’t be cheap, whatsoever.

Chief among the assets New York would have to part with might be Alexis Lafreniere. The former first overall selection in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft has yet to meet the expectations set for him upon his arrival in the Big Apple, but he’s still an intriguing talent many franchises would like to acquire. Regardless, a one-for-one player exchange would be utopian. In addition to Lafreniere, the Rangers will have to make their offer worth the Senators’ while.

“Alexis Lafreniere would almost surely have to be included in a hypothetical trade package for Tkachuk. As would at least one first-round pick and other roster pieces or prospects,” Vince Mercogliano stated on The New York Times.

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Tkachuk brushed off the trade rumors, but as long as it remains verbal and no long-term extension is signed in Bytown, it’s still fair game for any team to test the waters around the Senators. That includes the Rangers, who have rated Tkachuk since before he was even drafted into the NHL and have only marveled at the kind of player and leader he’s become.

Brady Tkachuk at Madison Square Garden

Lafreniere’s stats

Coming off back-to-back 100-plus point seasons in the QMJHL for the Rimouski Océanic, some analysts went as far as to dub Lafreniere a generational prospect entering the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. That was a stretch, but it still felt like the Rangers found their savior after winning the draft lottery and coming away with the No. 1 selection in the draft.

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However, it took a while before Lafreniere started playing up to the standard he set in the QMJHL. His best hockey in Manhattan was seen during the 2023–24 campaign (57 points in 82 games), including a great run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Although the Blueshirts fell in the Eastern Conference Final to the Florida Panthers, Lafreniere stole the show with 14 points (8 G, 6 A) in 16 outings.

After a troubling start to the past campaign, Lafreniere ended the season on a heater, including a 19-point tally in March (a career best in a single month). As a result, Lafreniere actually matched his career high of 57 points in the 2025–26 campaign.

NY Rangers must make decision

Perhaps it’s just the kind of production that gives Rangers fans hope that Lafreniere might be the answer after all. Or maybe it’s the growth spurt needed for New York to shop him and actually have a market for the former No. 1 pick.

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Although Tkachuk and Ottawa have made it clear there’s been no internal conversation about a fresh start, fans across the NHL know anything can happen. For the Rangers, they are entering the homestretch of the free-for-all Lafreniere sweepstakes.

Alexis Lafreniere during the 2025-26 campaign

Lafreniere’s contract with NY Rangers

Lafreniere is signed to a seven-year, $52.1 million contract that runs through the 2031–32 NHL season. However, the 2026–27 campaign will be crucial. Next season will be the last year Lafreniere is without a no-trade clause.

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Starting in the summer of 2027, his contract will include a modified no-trade clause in the form of an eight-team no-trade list. It still leaves New York with over 20 teams to talk business with, but it makes trading Lafreniere prior to that deadline much more sensible.